Senator Pinny Beebe-Center

September has made its return once again, which means it’s time for back-to-school season. Students from all over the state are heading back to their classrooms and lecture halls for another year of growth and learning. But whether you are going into grade school or going into college, I understand that it can be disappointing to leave summer vacation behind. While the break may be over, the excitement of the school year, and all that it entails, has only just begun. The school year comes with countless new opportunities for anyone at any grade level or age.

As the school year begins, I feel it appropriate to talk about some of the measures the Legislature took this past session to deliver for our educators and students. The budget this year maintained 55% funding for K-12 education, which continues the state’s obligation for funding, and making sure schools across the state have support. The budget also included $20 million to replenish the School Revolving Renovation Fund, which provides interest-free loans for school renovations and repairs across the state. It also funded additional investments in career and technical education and expanded free community college for all Maine students for two additional years. As many may know, Maine is currently suffering from a shortage of teachers.

Recommended for you