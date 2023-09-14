September has made its return once again, which means it’s time for back-to-school season. Students from all over the state are heading back to their classrooms and lecture halls for another year of growth and learning. But whether you are going into grade school or going into college, I understand that it can be disappointing to leave summer vacation behind. While the break may be over, the excitement of the school year, and all that it entails, has only just begun. The school year comes with countless new opportunities for anyone at any grade level or age.
As the school year begins, I feel it appropriate to talk about some of the measures the Legislature took this past session to deliver for our educators and students. The budget this year maintained 55% funding for K-12 education, which continues the state’s obligation for funding, and making sure schools across the state have support. The budget also included $20 million to replenish the School Revolving Renovation Fund, which provides interest-free loans for school renovations and repairs across the state. It also funded additional investments in career and technical education and expanded free community college for all Maine students for two additional years. As many may know, Maine is currently suffering from a shortage of teachers.
The state is also increasing support for public, school-based preschools, which should raise the percentage of Maine school districts with pre-K to 85% by next year. The Legislature attempted to pass a bill to raise the minimum wage for teachers, in order to help address some of the hiring challenges and start to remedy teacher retention. While I am disappointed that we did not succeed this time, I am hopeful that we can try to address this in the next supplemental budget. Our teachers serve an essential role in the lives of all Maine children, and they deserve adequate salaries for the work that they do.
Work in the Legislature is just a small part of the upcoming school year. The big undertaking falls to teachers and students. The right attitude can influence how any school year goes. I urge all students going back to school to look out for something they are passionate about. Discovering your passions is a big part of growing up, and learning more about what interests you may help you discover what you want to do as a career later in life. On that note, it is important to be inquisitive and curious. Ask lots of questions, whether you are one hand raised in a sea of others, or if you are the lone hand in the classroom. Never be afraid to ask questions, because odds are, you are not the only one who needs clarification. A new year also presents new opportunities to meet new people. You never know if the next person you meet could be a lifelong friend. Finally, remember to be patient and kind this year — with others and with yourself. The world has enough divisiveness as it is, and we don’t need to continue perpetuating anger or hate to anyone. Everyone has a story, and everybody is trying their best to make it through each day. A kind word and a positive message may be just the thing to turn somebody’s day around.
If you or someone you know has any questions or needs to get in touch with a government agency, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me at Anne.Beebe-Center@legislature.maine.gov or call my legislative office at 207-287-1515.
Sen. Anne "Pinny" Beebe-Center, D-Rockland, represents Maine Senate District 12, which includes most of Knox County.