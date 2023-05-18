Senator Pinny Beebe-Center

This year was supposed to be the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed federal protections for the right to safe and legal abortion.

As we all know, last year the Supreme Court overturned this case. This means that the right to safe and legal abortion is no longer federally protected, and it falls to the states to protect or restrict this right.

Sen. Anne "Pinny" Beebe-Center, D-Rockland, represents Maine Senate District 12, which includes most of Knox County. 

