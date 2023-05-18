This year was supposed to be the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed federal protections for the right to safe and legal abortion.
As we all know, last year the Supreme Court overturned this case. This means that the right to safe and legal abortion is no longer federally protected, and it falls to the states to protect or restrict this right.
As lawmakers across the country continue to introduce and pass restrictive abortion laws, it’s more important than ever to protect reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy in Maine. We have the opportunity to lead the way in ensuring that women have the right to make decisions about their own bodies.
Our state motto is “Dirigo,” which, as many of you know, means “I lead.” I think this is fitting in this case, as Maine has been a national leader in protecting and expanding access to all levels of reproductive health care. That is apparent in the work many of my colleagues have done to protect that care.
Last year, Sen. Anne Carney sponsored a bill that required private insurance companies to have coverage for postpartum care. This helps mothers get the care they need in the months following childbirth. This improves health outcomes for new mothers and their newborns.
Rep. Colleen Madigan also sponsored a bill last year to expand access to fertility care to Mainers. It requires that state-regulated health insurance plans cover fertility care for Mainers struggling to get pregnant and start a family.
I want all Mainers to know that whether you wish to start a family or not, we have protections in place to help you. The Governor has also put forth a bill to further increase access to reproductive privacy.
I have spoken with many constituents who have been concerned about Maine weakening its policies on reproductive healthcare. My colleagues and I are here to make sure that no matter what your stance is, that you are protected, safe and free to be in control of your own body, without politicians getting in the way.
These decisions are made with trusted medical professionals and are not taken lightly. While others try to stand in the way of ensuring these freedoms for Mainers, we will be working to protect them, because Mainers deserve to have someone fighting for them.
The ability to make decisions about one’s own body is a fundamental human right. When that right is taken away, it can have far-reaching consequences for a person’s health and well-being. Access to safe and legal abortion is an essential component of reproductive health care, and it’s important that patients have the freedom to make their own choices about their bodies and their futures.
Without that freedom, we would be denying patients the right to self-determination and the ability to make medical decisions that are best for themselves and their families. I will continue to fight for that right for women in Maine, because nobody should be able to take that freedom away.
If you or someone you know need any assistance, or need to get in touch with a government agency, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me at Anne.Beebe-Center@legislature.maine.gov or call my legislative office at 287-1515.
Sen. Anne “Pinny” Beebe-Center, D-Rockland, represents Maine Senate District 12, which includes most of Knox County.