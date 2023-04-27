Senator Pinny Beebe-Center

If you have been reading our local newspapers or are subscribed to some community Facebook pages, you have no doubt seen headlines about various strings of crimes committed by juveniles in Knox County. These crimes come in all forms and have different degrees of severity, including theft, vandalism, threats and violence.

Police in our towns have been seeing an uptick in juvenile crime, and the systems in place are failing these kids, preventing them from getting the necessary help they require. The current system goes like this: a juvenile commits a crime, such as theft, and is taken into custody of local law enforcement. After this, they can potentially be taken to Long Creek in South Portland, where they can normally be held for 48-72 hours, and then they are released. Keep in mind that these kids range in age from 12-16 years old, with the highest concentration being 14-year-olds. After speaking with law enforcement officials in my district, I have heard that the cause of this behavior is often a cry for help. Many times, these kids don’t want to be at home, their homes can be unsafe or they don’t have a home to return to.

Sen. Anne "Pinny" Beebe-Center, D-Rockland, represents Maine Senate District 12, which includes most of Knox County. 

Recommended for you