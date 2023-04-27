If you have been reading our local newspapers or are subscribed to some community Facebook pages, you have no doubt seen headlines about various strings of crimes committed by juveniles in Knox County. These crimes come in all forms and have different degrees of severity, including theft, vandalism, threats and violence.
Police in our towns have been seeing an uptick in juvenile crime, and the systems in place are failing these kids, preventing them from getting the necessary help they require. The current system goes like this: a juvenile commits a crime, such as theft, and is taken into custody of local law enforcement. After this, they can potentially be taken to Long Creek in South Portland, where they can normally be held for 48-72 hours, and then they are released. Keep in mind that these kids range in age from 12-16 years old, with the highest concentration being 14-year-olds. After speaking with law enforcement officials in my district, I have heard that the cause of this behavior is often a cry for help. Many times, these kids don’t want to be at home, their homes can be unsafe or they don’t have a home to return to.
However, this crisis is not just affecting Knox County, but many areas all over the state. Similar instances have been occurring in Somerset County as well, particularly in the town of Fairfield. My colleague, Sen. Dave LaFountain, has also been hearing from his constituents about the numerous cases of juvenile crime occurring in his district. It has gotten so bad, that he has proposed a bill that would allow for the detention of juveniles for certain acts, under certain conditions. These include if the juvenile has no adult supervision or if there is imminent threat of them committing another crime, and temporary detention would prevent them from doing so. In his testimony, Sen. LaFountain stressed the importance of having accountability for these individuals. I believe this is important as well, but we also need to have the proper, supportive resources to help these kids get on the right path.
It’s important to note that kids and families were struggling before the pandemic, but its effects, like the interruption in schooling and the fracturing of families, seemed to have pushed many adolescents to new levels of stress. Too many children are coming to school with a long history of trauma, too many arrive in mentally fragile state, and too many lack stable adults in their life to set a positive example or help them overcome challenges. These issues make clear the need for short-term crisis and long-term homes for teens who can’t safely return home. This presents us with the opportunity to really commit to building systems of childhood education and support.
Our local police departments have been working on these cases for the last year. The way things are currently structured, nothing is changing. We need to have better mental health supports for these kids and provide our officers with other avenues for where these kids can go aside from Long Creek; ideally a location that can offer these kids a mental health assessment, as well as give them an opportunity to speak on why they are resorting to crime. Everyone has a different story and different circumstances. It is important that we recognize this as we address the needs of the youth in our communities.
If you or someone you know needs assistance or needs to get in touch with a state agency, please feel free to contact me at Anne.Beebe-Center@legislature.maine.gov or call my legislative office at 207-287-1515.
Sen. Anne “Pinny” Beebe-Center, D-Rockland, represents Maine Senate District 12, which includes most of Knox County.