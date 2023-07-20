As the warm weather continues to sweep across our district, it brings a sense of excitement for the coming weeks of summer.
However, amidst the excitement of the season, it is crucial to remember that not all families have the means to fully enjoy the summer months.
This is where the Free Summer Meals program, administered by the Maine Department of Education, steps in. This program is vital in making sure that no child goes hungry during the summer, so that they can continue to learn and grow, even outside of school.
When I was in the House of Representatives, I got to see firsthand the transformative impact this program has had on the lives of Mainers. Today, I felt that it would be important to discuss this program with you, how it works, and where families can get summer meals in our district.
The Free Summer Meals Program provides free and nutritious meals to children aged 18 and under, regardless of their economic background. By partnering with local schools, community organizations and nonprofits, this program works to ensure that no child goes hungry during summer break.
We have various locations to get meals throughout our district, starting with the Warren Community School. They will be serving breakfast from 7 to 8 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Over in Thomaston, the Thomaston Library will be serving breakfast from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In Rockland, Fieldcrest Apartments will be serving lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Fridays. All of these locations will be serving meals at these times until Aug. 25.
Lastly, we have the Rockland Library, who will be serving lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon. The library will continue serving lunch during this window until Sept. 1.
All of these times and locations can be checked by going to maine.gov/doe/hotlunchsummer.
The Legislature had made many incredible strides over the last few years to address food scarcity and helping feed Maine children. Two years ago, the Legislature passed a bill to have universal free school meals to ensure that families don’t need to worry about whether or not their children have healthy food to eat at school.
Paired with the Free Summer Meals Program, children will have access to free and nutritious meals throughout the year. We can’t expect our children to learn and grow throughout the year without having a proper meal, and having access to the Summer Meals Program is one way to ensure that having a meal isn’t a concern.
My colleague, Cameron Reny, D-Bristol, also took steps this session to grow the Local Foods Fund here in Maine. This gives schools more incentives to purchase from local growers, further expanding access to healthy local options. While I know there is still more we can do, the steps taken so far have all been in the right direction, and I know my colleagues and will continue to look out for the health of our communities and ensure that no child goes hungry.
If you or someone you know has any questions or needs to get in touch with a government agency, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me at Anne.Beebe-Center@legiaslature.maine.gov or call my legislative office at (207)-287-1515.
Sen. Anne "Pinny" Beebe-Center, D-Rockland, represents Maine Senate District 12, which includes most of Knox County.