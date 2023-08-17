On Aug. 18, we will celebrate the 103rd anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. In 1920, women across the United States were granted the right to vote, marking a turning point in our nation’s ongoing journey toward equality and justice. As we celebrate this monumental achievement, it is essential that we not only celebrate the progress we have made, but also recognize the importance of exercising our right to vote. Voting is our way of being directly involved in the organization of our government, and its importance cannot and should not be understated.
The 19th Amendment was a hard-fought victory, achieved through the tireless efforts of suffragettes who dedicated their lives to the cause of women’s suffrage. Their unwavering determination and resilience in the face of adversity paved the way for future generations of women to participate in our democratic process. It is thanks to their courage that we now have the privilege to cast our ballots and have our voices heard. However, we can’t forget that the fight for equal voting rights did not end with the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Barriers to voting still persist, disproportionately affecting our marginalized communities. It is our duty to dismantle these barriers and ensure that every eligible citizen can exercise their right to vote. As famous suffragette Kate Sheppard once said, “All that separates, whether of race, class, creed, or sex, is inhuman and must be overcome.”
Voting is not just a right, but also an important responsibility. It acts as the cornerstone of our democracy, allowing us to shape the future of our nation and hold those we elect accountable. By casting out ballots, we have the power to directly influence policies that impact our lives. Our votes shape our trajectory as a nation, and it is our duty to make sure that trajectory is a positive one.
Here in Maine, we are fortunate to have a long-standing tradition of civic engagement and high voter turnout. In 2022, Maine saw a 61.8% voter turnout rate, which was one of the highest rates in the entire country. I think it is important that we keep this mentality alive as we move forward. Maine has been a national leader with voter turnout, and I see that only increasing as we continue to be engaged, be open to learning, and continue to ask important questions.
We have come so far in the last 100 years, with even more progress yet to come. As we mark this important anniversary, let us not only celebrate the progress we have made, but also recommit ourselves to protecting our right to cast our ballot and expand access to those who have been disenfranchised. Our votes have the power to shape history, and it is our responsibility to use that power wisely. I am honored that last year, folks trusted me with their vote to represent them in Augusta, which has been one of the greatest honors of my life.
Sen. Anne "Pinny" Beebe-Center, D-Rockland, represents Maine Senate District 12, which includes most of Knox County.