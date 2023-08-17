Senator Pinny Beebe-Center

 On Aug. 18, we will celebrate the 103rd anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. In 1920, women across the United States were granted the right to vote, marking a turning point in our nation’s ongoing journey toward equality and justice. As we celebrate this monumental achievement, it is essential that we not only celebrate the progress we have made, but also recognize the importance of exercising our right to vote. Voting is our way of being directly involved in the organization of our government, and its importance cannot and should not be understated.

The 19th Amendment was a hard-fought victory, achieved through the tireless efforts of suffragettes who dedicated their lives to the cause of women’s suffrage. Their unwavering determination and resilience in the face of adversity paved the way for future generations of women to participate in our democratic process. It is thanks to their courage that we now have the privilege to cast our ballots and have our voices heard. However, we can’t forget that the fight for equal voting rights did not end with the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Barriers to voting still persist, disproportionately affecting our marginalized communities. It is our duty to dismantle these barriers and ensure that every eligible citizen can exercise their right to vote. As famous suffragette Kate Sheppard once said, “All that separates, whether of race, class, creed, or sex, is inhuman and must be overcome.”

