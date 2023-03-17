A few weeks ago I went down the Barrett family research rabbit hole trying to learn as much as I could about the road we know as Turnpike Drive and the way it was formed. It was an exciting time in Camden — the early 1800s — but also one that we don’t know much about.
You may remember the story I told about William Barrett, the son of Daniel Barrett who was known for his epic battles with the mountain lions who lived here before they were hunted to extinction. He suffered a terrible injury to his head while blasting rocks in Rockport and reported spending large amounts of time living alone in the woods trying to cure himself of what he called “head troubles.”
Well, last weekend, as I was helping get things ready for Maine Maple Sunday (March 26 from noon to 3 p.m.) at the Camden-Rockport Historical Society, I came across a box in the Mary Cramer Museum marked “William Barrett paintings — do not open” and could not resist the urge to seek permission to do just that.
Much to my amazement, the box held two beautifully preserved oil paintings, by the artist “William S. Barrett” which was also the name of the fabled “Wild Bill” Barrett. It was hard to reconcile the painting of the harbor with the man who lived on the side of Megunticook Mountain until I realized that the dates on the paintings’ plaques indicated that he lived from 1854-1927.
The other William Barrett died in 1889 and is buried at Mountain View Cemetery with his wife Martha. A more complete history of the Barrett Family can be found in Barbara Dyer’s “Whose Who at Mountain View.”
Being born in 1854 gave this William Barrett a very different life as a shipbuilder from a family that was now well established as a wealthy one. This was about the time things started to get tolerable in Camden and we can begin to imagine someone taking on artistic endeavors.
There’s a wonderful description of this William Barrett written by Pierce Galleries here: piercegalleries.com/artists/iart_barrett.html.
“In 1927, Barrett’s will said all of his canvases and works on paper were to be destroyed at his death. His art was personal. It had allowed him to bring the sea into his living quarters. Each painting recorded a meaningful moment or event that he had observed and appreciated. He did not want people to fight over his work, nor did he want the public to abuse it in any way. His portraits of the land and sea were precious to him and he feared his art would be misunderstood if it was sold in various art galleries. He thought no one would comprehend why he painted the ocean with dignity, strength and vigor, and he narrowly felt the moments in nature that he captured on canvas as he sailed on his yawl The Whim were too intimate to share. He was wrong.”
I had trouble choosing a quote from the description because so much of it was very good and now makes me eager to go back to the museum and look harder at the painting now hung on the wall. You can see it too if you join us for Maine Maple Sunday at the Camden Rockport Historical Society.
And this brings me to another point. Camden’s most important historical homestead — which is technically in Rockport and arguably the most important historical cultural landmark in either town — is in need of attention. Fittingly, it straddles the town line between Camden and Rockport, abutting both Hannaford and Merryspring Nature Center and it is something that we all share as a community.
Built around 1770 by Robert Thorndike, the homestead is original to the 3-acre parcel and is considered a site of statewide historic significance. It tells a story of Camden and Rockport that has almost been lost.
Even if it is not technically the oldest structure standing, it certainly feels that way, and is one of the very few places left in either Camden or Rockport that has been here as long as it has without being swept up in an almost pathological cycle of remodeling to the fleeting fashions of ever-changing owners.
We tend to think of Camden’s history as beginning with a walk through the downtown, since that’s the story that is easiest to tell, but it’s really only the one that begins around the turn of the 19th century as a few real estate investors began their campaign to promote Camden as a summer resort. The real history of Camden’s European settlements begins mostly away from the harbor.
Camden’s first European settlers arrived in the late 1760s — maybe earlier — and with their entire existence caught up in simply surviving, they mostly could not be bothered to worry about writing history. Further, they didn’t take place at the edge of the sea as we so often imagine. The early history of Camden was a brutal struggle against starvation, disease, the British army, and the elements.
It wasn’t until 1856 that a history book dedicated to Camden and Rockport was published by a man from Belfast who had moved to Camden just four years earlier — nearly 100 years and multiple generations later. John Locke was his name, and at the time, he cautioned that the real history of the town would have to be written by a more serious historian at some later date.
In reality, the complete history of Camden and Rockport will remain in large part a secret known only to the mountains, but the snippets we uncover, and the way we choose to remember them — or not — makes a difference in how we identify ourselves as a community.
Will we remember only the ship captains whose homes were turned to summer mansions or is it worth remembering also the one room cabin where entire families braved relentless winters and an uncertain spring?
Sometimes it takes someone “from away” to recognize the value in telling the history of a place. Occasionally, the multigenerational locals have a tendency to think they know it all, but to the outsider looking to learn, it becomes apparent when nothing is documented.
The people who have contributed great bodies of research to Camden’s historical archives have mostly not been the ones whose families participated in the history itself. They have shared in common the realization that no one else was going to tell the stories if they didn’t. John Locke must have felt perplexed that no one had yet written the early history of the Town. I am still not sure if he was paid to write his book as I have seen some sparse references in Town meeting notes about trying to fund a town history.
Barbara Dyer, the late Camden historian whose mother had emigrated from Syria at just 10 years old, may also have been influenced by the perspective of someone from away. Barbara’s mother arrived without speaking any English, boarded with a family at the bottom of Willow Street, and worked at the Brewster shirt factory to pay her expenses. Barbara grew up, in many ways, with the perspective of an immigrant and she even wrote a little book about her family entitled “The Streets are Paved with Gold” which spoke to the profound gratitude she had for both the sacrifices that her mother had made and the beautiful town in which she was fortunate enough to live.
When she worked at Wayfarer, now Lyman Morse, she began to notice not only that the history of shipbuilding in the Town had never been written, but that it was being lost a little more all the time as records and artifacts were thrown away. She never imagined she would become a historian but she ultimately found it unavoidable. If she didn’t write the history of the Town, no one was going to do it.
Mary Cramer is another figure in Camden and Rockport’s history who should not be forgotten. She was also from away but is responsible for donating the Camden-Rockport Historical Society grounds, Walker Park, Cramer Park, much of the Harkness Preserve, and dedicating countless hours to conservation of the community’s natural and cultural history. I never knew her, but I’ve read enough to know that we are all indebted to her inspired vision and generosity.
The Conway-Thorndike Homestead (we like to debate the proper name for the home) will be open to visitors on Maine Maple Sunday and the public is invited to come and learn about the history of this Maine tradition and some of the early history of Camden and Rockport. We are also seeking more board members, volunteers, and donors who can help carry this historical landmark into the next phase of its life. There is a truly incredible collection of photographs, artwork, artifacts, and architecture under the care of the historical society and it is ready for a new wave of energy and investment.
In the meantime, enjoy this virtual tour of the homestead and grounds and consider making a donation: camdenrockporthistoricalsociety.org/our-facility/1770s-homestead/.