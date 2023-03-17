Alison McKellar

A few weeks ago I went down the Barrett family research rabbit hole trying to learn as much as I could about the road we know as Turnpike Drive and the way it was formed. It was an exciting time in Camden — the early 1800s — but also one that we don’t know much about.

You may remember the story I told about William Barrett, the son of Daniel Barrett who was known for his epic battles with the mountain lions who lived here before they were hunted to extinction. He suffered a terrible injury to his head while blasting rocks in Rockport and reported spending large amounts of time living alone in the woods trying to cure himself of what he called “head troubles.”

