Alison McKellar

Laite Beach

Laite Beach in Camden.

Did you hear about Laite Beach? Is it safe to swim there? That’s the question I’ve been getting a lot after the recent attention-grabbing headline in the newspaper last week. Yes, Laite Beach topped the state’s list for fecal contamination during the weekly testing on Aug. 30. It wasn’t the first time, and it probably won’t be the last. The answer to the question is complicated, but the short version is that if it has rained a lot in the past 24-48 hours, bacteria levels are almost always going to be above the threshold considered safe for swimming by the EPA.

The level of bacteria is constantly changing and can go from good to bad very quickly depending on flushing rates, rainfall, pet waste, etc.

Recommended for you