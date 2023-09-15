Did you hear about Laite Beach? Is it safe to swim there? That’s the question I’ve been getting a lot after the recent attention-grabbing headline in the newspaper last week. Yes, Laite Beach topped the state’s list for fecal contamination during the weekly testing on Aug. 30. It wasn’t the first time, and it probably won’t be the last. The answer to the question is complicated, but the short version is that if it has rained a lot in the past 24-48 hours, bacteria levels are almost always going to be above the threshold considered safe for swimming by the EPA.
The level of bacteria is constantly changing and can go from good to bad very quickly depending on flushing rates, rainfall, pet waste, etc.
Testing is not as extensive as you might hope. Laite Beach isn’t any worse than any other part of the harbor. In fact, it’s almost always cleaner there than other places, but it’s the only spot regularly tested for bacteria — or anything really. The Maine Healthy Beaches program monitors saltwater beaches during the summer months. The testing happens only once a week (usually on Tuesdays) and the results come back Wednesday.
There are way too many types of bacteria and pathogens to test of them all so the protocol is to sample for enterococci, which are fecal indicator bacteria associated with human or animal waste. Presence of these bacteria help predict the likelihood of other things that can make people sick.
The “safe” number to use as the threshold is the subject of some debate, but in Maine, they’ve set it at 104 enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of water. Lower than 104 and it’s business as usual, but higher than that and an advisory will get posted the next day when the results are in. If this happens, another sample will be taken and the advisory will be posted until the level is below the threshold.
On 8/29, the number was 345, triggering a retest the next day. Unfortunately, the number skyrocketed to 2755, but by 9/5 the number was back down to 65 and the advisory was lifted. Very few days of testing show bacteria levels below the detection level throughout the summer. There’s always a little bit and sometimes a lot.
According to the CDC, the most commonly reported recreational water illnesses are gastrointestinal, respiratory or skin related. These can be caused by bacteria, parasites and viruses such as cryptosporidium, giardia, shigella, and e. coli. Nasty sounding words that hopefully we only have to hear about on the news. Bacteria in the water can come from many sources ranging from dogs, to kids, to geese, to faulty sewer connections or illicit discharges off of boats.
We have all of the above-mentioned things, but the fact that the tests come back so much lower during dry weather is an important piece of the puzzle. When it rains, though, it pours, and in Camden, it’s more than stormwater runoff that carries bacteria into the harbor. Infiltration of rainwater into the underground sewer pipes causes the whole system to be overwhelmed. The result is that manholes and sometimes pump stations can’t keep up and the sewage mixed with rainwater overflows before it even makes it to the treatment plant. This is where all the talk about fixing our aging infrastructure is coming from.
If we have a significant rainfall event of over half an inch, and you don’t want to take chances with bacteria, you are wise to wait 24 to 48 hours before swimming. Laite Beach is far from the only place with problems and it’s a good rule of thumb for almost anywhere that has a lot of human activity around.
What the tests don’t tell us is information about all the other things that can be in the water aside from bacteria. Pharmaceuticals, herbicides, pesticides, heavy metals and forever chemicals like PFAS are all something to consider even when rainfall isn’t part of the equation. Camden’s wastewater treatment plant is very effective at removing certain types of contaminants, but not others. Shellfish harvesting in the vicinity is permanently closed due to the presence of an outfall pipe in the inner harbor.
It was headlines like the one a couple weeks ago that initially caused me to get involved with town committees. I called my friend who worked for Maine Healthy Beaches at the time and asked her what a concerned citizen could do to help improve water quality in Camden Harbor. She sent me a few reports, explained many different sources of bacteria, and suggested I start attending meetings of the Town’s Conservation Commission.
I followed her advice carefully and here we are, 8 years later, with most of the same problems. The town has learned more and awareness has grown but unfortunately there is no smoking gun that we’ve been able to place the blame on. It’s a lot of little and big things and they all get washed down into our waterways when it rains. If we want to fix the problems, it’s going to take a lot of combined effort and financial investment that includes more regular testing for a wider variety of things.
Alison McKellar is a Camden resident and member of the Select Board. Her views are her own and do not reflect those of the Select Board.