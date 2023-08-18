Since I wrote last week about the times when Megunticook Lake was much lower than anyone remembers today, it seems important to also tackle the myth that before the settlers arrived, there may have been no lake at all.
There’s an odd thing that I have been hearing from people since I first started asking questions about the fish that are trying to access Megunticook Lake. Essentially, the assertion is that it’s a man-made lake and that because of this, it had no ecological significance prior to colonization.
If the lake and river are nothing more than a byproduct created by former mill owners who built dams to create a reservoir, there is no moral imperative to share our inheritance with the fish who might wish to access it. It’s the community level equivalent of “I made it so it’s mine and I don’t have to share it.”
A common refrain is that Megunticook Lake was originally Canaan Pond and comprised of only a couple of scattered ponds. Others have referred to it as only a wide part in the river in its natural state. The most frequent citation for this idea is a nautical chart published by the British Royal Navy and reprinted in Where the Mountains Meet the Sea (2009).
The photograph of the chart shows historical Camden Harbor marked as “Megaunticook Harbor” and it notes that much of it is “dry at low water.” In the area where Megunticook Lake would be, there are notably smaller and narrower water bodies. The map is annotated with the words “Canaan Pond” and the caption says it was published in 1765, which would make it the oldest map I’m aware of to identify any inland water bodies in the vicinity. In fact, it would predate even Camden’s earliest European settler.
Impressive as the early British charts were for their detailed survey of the coastline, they were never meant to depict accurate boundaries for inland water features, and they often took significant liberties. The idea was to show that there were water bodies of potential usefulness and that’s about it.
Closer inspection reveals additional inconsistencies such as structures and apparent lot lines that would not have been present in 1765 if James Richards was really the first to settle permanently in 1769. It wasn’t until 1768 that a formal survey of Camden Harbor was undertaken by David Fales, who also helped the Twenty Associates to establish the lot lines. Any 1765 nautical chart from the British Royal Navy simply could not have identified lines that had not yet been drawn nor structures not yet erected. There is a mistake.
If you take the past 15,000 years of geological history, the lake has undoubtedly taken many forms since the glaciers retreated, but it can be easily observed that a sizable body of water has existed since long before the Europeans first colonized the area. The easiest way to know this is by studying a depth map, and while the depth indeed varies considerably, the average depth, according to Lake Stewards of Maine is 23 feet with portions reaching over 60 feet deep.
But before we take on the question of whether or not a lake even existed without our help, let’s address what it would have been called. The editors of the Camden Herald made a decision in 1885 (published in the September 1st edition) to defend the use of Megunticook over Canaan and they had a rather easy time of it.
The name Canaan is a biblical one and was the original name for the town of Lincolnville. Half the lake has always been in Lincolnville and so just as the name “Lincolnville Pond” was occasionally used, so too was Canaan Pond or Canaan Lake. Replacing indigenous with anglicized names in Maine became fashionable for some time among the early settlers, eager to put their European mark on the place, but in most cases, the indigenous names triumphed in the long run.
“Our first reason for calling it Megunticook Lake is that Williamson’s History of Maine, the most authoritative early history of Maine, so calls it. Benjamin Cushing and Hosea Bates, two of the leading citizens of Camden to whom Gov. Williamson wrote for information, speak of the river Megunticook having its source in the lake of the same name. The original name of Camden, given to it by the natives was Megunticook. The leading stream and mountain took their names in the same way and the lake being the source of the river and at the base of Mt Megunticook, naturally took that name.”
So, there is nothing special nor original about the name “Canaan Pond” and it’s essentially left over from a time period when all things indigenous were being wiped from the historical record. We are of course still paying the price for this early philosophy.
In some places, determining the original depth and size of a lake before dams were erected is as simple as subtracting the height of the dam from the depth of the lake in any given place. Unfortunately, this is tricky with Megunticook because we already know that significant remodeling of the topography took place.
Not only were dams created to raise the level of the water to store more water as a reservoir for powering the downtown mills, but they actually went so far as to blast and dredge the outlets so the lake could be drained down lower than ever before. The two dams at the Megunticook Lake outlet are actually filling in for Mother Nature in this sense. The East Dam is the tallest of the two dams which control the lake, and it holds back roughly 14 feet of water. I used to believe that this meant the lake would have been 14 feet lower before the dams were in place, but I was missing some context.
Today, the dams hold back at least 7 feet more water elevation than they used to.
A precedent setting case was heard before the Maine Supreme Court in 1889 alleging that the owners of the two dams had altered the outlet in order to draw the lake below its natural low water mark. An injunction was sought by property owners in Lincolnville to keep the Camden dam owners from continuing this practice of extreme lowering. What was not in dispute was the idea that they were draining the lake lower than it ever would go naturally. The argument centered around whether or not they had the right to do it.
Megunticook Lake was the source of water that powered the downtown mills, and in 1877, a case summary explains that the owners of the dams had officially acquired the right to flood low lying land adjacent to the lake throughout the watershed. They claim that at that point, they had already done a certain amount of dredging of the outlet channel also.
Think of the lake as a big overflowing bath tub with an irregular upper edge but no drain. In its natural state water spills over the lowest point of the bathtub wall, slowly eroding a channel through which the outlet stream flows. Within this channel, a dam and gate can be built in order to keep more water in the lake that can be released over a longer period of time as needed.
But there’s a limit as to how low it can go before the level falls below the outer wall and stops spilling over. The only way to get more water out of the lake at that point is to dig a trench, essentially poking a hole in the bathtub. In 1886, that’s exactly what they did, according to the Camden Herald.
At the time, they even found prehistoric marine fossils and shells leftover from a time when the whole area was covered by the ocean, further reinforcing the idea of the changing nature of watersheds and geology over time. In 1889 the Court ruled that the mill owners did not have the right to lower the water level below its natural low water mark and the at-will draining of the lake was put to an end.
In 1891, though, the Legislature approved a request from W.G. Alden and others to deepen the outlet of Canaan Pond by an additional 4 feet and to use the water to power their mills. In 1895, the Courier reported that a great debate was again occurring over the potential draining of Canaan Lake. It appears that despite the compelling argument from the Camden Herald editors a decade earlier, they had not convinced everyone to abandon the use of Canaan over the original Megunticook when referring to the lake. Likewise, the injunction granted by the courts to stop the draining in 1889 did not last long.
What you can see in photos of the lake from this time period is informative. Rather than fields full of stumps bearing the signs of flooded forests, you mostly see a gravel lake bed, suggesting that the levels were lower than even the original pre dam condition.
The lake was most likely about 2/3 to 3/4 the size that it is today in its precolonial period. Sometimes, low water levels will reveal tree stumps that would have once stood at the waterline, but I have been unable to find tree stumps submerged more than 3 or 4 feet below the surface.
My best guess is that precolonial Megunticook Lake was no more than 7 feet shallower during its precolonial state. That would be a big difference in depth for many spots, but it would still have left us with a lake of nearly 1,000 acres.
If anyone knows of a submerged area 20 feet below the surface of the lake, like a flooded forest or a stone wall, I would love to go investigate with my underwater camera. Who knows what treasures of cultures past might be hidden beneath the surface? We should always be looking.
Alison McKellar is a Camden resident and member of the Select Board. Her views are her own and do not reflect those of the Select Board.