Alison McKellar

Nautical chart of Megunticook Lake

The nautical chart that has led to significant confusion about the origin of Megunticook Lake.

Since I wrote last week about the times when Megunticook Lake was much lower than anyone remembers today, it seems important to also tackle the myth that before the settlers arrived, there may have been no lake at all.

There’s an odd thing that I have been hearing from people since I first started asking questions about the fish that are trying to access Megunticook Lake. Essentially, the assertion is that it’s a man-made lake and that because of this, it had no ecological significance prior to colonization.

