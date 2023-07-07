Maps are generally more reliable than people, I’ve found. Not always, but most of the time, if you get conflicting accounts of where a stream comes from, where a road goes, or where a boundary lies, the human account is more likely to be flawed.
On May 1st of this year, however, it was made abundantly clear that the official maps delineating the boundary of the Megunticook River Watershed are wrong and a man named Tom Sadowski was right.
This is information that will come as no surprise to many Hope residents who have long been aware of what Tom dubbed the “Hobbs Pond anomaly,” but he is the only person I’m aware of who created his own map to set the record straight. Unfortunately, he is no longer with us and neither is the website that he created to share many of his musings and discoveries.
A few years back, I remember searching for a map of the Megunticook River watershed online in a form that I could print easily. The only version that I could find was one made by Tom Sadowski and posted on his website, but it differed from the official watershed boundary map in government databases. It was very similar, but I wanted the official one showing the area of land that drains to the Megunticook River, not some guy’s theory contradicting the official record endorsed by USGS and other agencies.
Governments have invested in ever increasingly detailed topography and boundary maps for good reason, and no matter where you are, you can pretty much figure out where the water is going to end up when it rains by looking at one of these official watershed maps in the National Hydrography Database.
For those who need a refresher course, a watershed is simply a land area that channels rainfall and snowmelt to streams, rivers, ponds, lakes and eventually to ocean outflow points. All the water that falls on one side of a ridge goes one way and all the water that falls on the other side goes another way. For example, rain that falls on one side of Bald Mountain flows toward Megunticook and rain falling on the other side ends up in Hosmer Pond and the Goose River watershed.
With these maps, they can predict how many gallons of water will be moving through any particular area based on how much rain has fallen and they use this information to create culverts and drainage corridors that are the right size as well as for predicting the areas that will flood under certain conditions.
About half the town of Camden falls within the Megunticook River Watershed. The Megunticook River is also the destination for large amounts of water originating in Lincolnville, Hope, and a little of Searsmont. In all, the official watershed size is 30.84 square miles or about 19,800 acres. One inch of rain across 1 acre yields 27,143 gallons.
I thought I had the boundaries pretty well established in my mind, having studied these maps and driven around tracing small streams and topographical boundary lines. However, I’ve always had it on my list to follow up and investigate what Tom Sadowski referred to as the Hobbs Pond anomaly, suggesting that the boundaries of the Megunticook watershed actually include the area immediately surrounding Hobbs Pond.
Any official document or database you consult considers that Hobbs Pond is squarely in the Saint George River Watershed, with the water draining through a culvert on Crabtree Road toward Fish Pond and then into Quiggle Brook toward Crawford Pond, Seven Tree Pond, and the Saint George River toward the ocean.
Tom’s mapping revealed though that Hobbs Pond actually has an additional outlet that crosses through a couple culverts under Barnestown road and forms a stream that you see beneath Robbins Road, 105, and 235 before entering Megunticook Lake in Lincolnville. Lakes with two outlets are exceptionally rare and almost always caused by some form of human intervention.
rTom’s website is no longer online, but luckily, I was able to remember enough about it that I could find it with a tool called the “wayback machine.” The Wayback Machine is an initiative of the Internet Archive, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, building a digital library of Internet sites and other cultural artifacts in digital form. It keeps copies of websites even after they are no longer being published.
Tom explained the anomaly here on a page dedicated to his “one man watershed mapping company” as he described it:
“The Megunticook River watershed is unusual because of the Hobbs Pond Anomaly. Hobbs Pond, on the south west flank of the Megunticook River watershed actually drains into Lake Megunticook via a brook which exits at the northeast corner of the pond while the southern tip of the pond simultaneously drains into Fish Pond (and the St. George River watershed).
During a field check in December 2008, it was noted that approximately 3 to 4 times the volume drained toward Fish Pond as compared to the flow toward Lake Megunticook but it was also noted that either drainage could easily become obstructed resulting in greater flow at the unobstructed outlet in a short period of time.”
On May 1st, a friend of mine posted a photo showing Barnestown Road in Hope completely washed out with a cascading brook roaring across the road. I couldn’t quite picture where this could have been, but I suspected it might have something to do with what Tom had discovered.
Sure enough. Reports indicated that Hobbs Pond had risen 3 feet overnight and the brook that normally trickles out of Hobbs Pond toward Megunticook had become a raging torrent sufficient to carry the entire culvert and part of the road away with it.
The Hobbs Pond watershed adds roughly 3 square miles to the drainage area — almost 2,000 acres. When I have observed both outlets of Hobbs Pond recently, it seemed to me that the split in flow was closer to 50/50 than what Tom observed, but as he said, it would be very easy for this ration to change and send more water one way or another. It was estimated that Hope received around 5 inches of rain during the May 1st storm which would mean that the Hobbs Pond watershed got more than 260 million gallons of water.
How much went toward Fish Pond and the Saint George River and how much went toward Megunticook is unknown, but either way, we ended up with a lot of water coming through Megunticook Lake and River that no hydrological model ever planned for.
There is more that could be said about the bifurcated nature of Hobbs Pond. Old articles reveal that a dam was actually built at Crabtree Road where the culvert is now and this likely raised the level of the pond to the point where it now spills over on the other side toward Megunticook in a way that never happened historically. I wish very much that I had gotten to speak with Tom more before he died.
After using the Internet Archive tool to find his website, I did the same thing to look up a bunch of his old columns published in the Free Press. The old Free Press articles are no longer accessible on the internet. It’s truly a tragedy that so much research and high-quality writing has been lost from the record. I now have a folder on my computer with many of Tom’s old articles, just in case the wayback machine meets the same fate as the Free Press and Village Soup websites.
Alison McKellar is a Camden resident and member of the Select Board. Her views are her own and do not reflect those of the Select Board.