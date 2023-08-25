Alison McKellar

Rock shows brachiopods from a couple hundred million years ago

I'm told this rock found in the Megunticook River near the Knox Mill dam shows brachiopods from a couple hundred million years ago.

Anyone who has spent meaningful time in Maine probably has at least a small collection of “special rocks” that they’ve pocketed in their travels. We place them in potted plants and gardens and bowls in the middle of coffee tables.

Maine has rocks of every kind. The ones that have been beaten smooth by the ocean and those that seem to have just broken off from the bedrock, still with sharp, angular edges. The retreat of the glaciers some 15,000 years ago is responsible for most of the rocky, mountainous landscape along our coastline. The ice scraped the bedrock, breaking off pieces as it retreated and dropping sand, gravel, and even boulders up to hundreds of miles away.

Recommended for you