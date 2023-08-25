The Conway boulder was placed near the school to ensure that all children learned the story of William Conway, so in 2020 I forced my kids to read the story and pose for a picture with promises not to post it any time soon. I think it's been long enough.
Anyone who has spent meaningful time in Maine probably has at least a small collection of “special rocks” that they’ve pocketed in their travels. We place them in potted plants and gardens and bowls in the middle of coffee tables.
Maine has rocks of every kind. The ones that have been beaten smooth by the ocean and those that seem to have just broken off from the bedrock, still with sharp, angular edges. The retreat of the glaciers some 15,000 years ago is responsible for most of the rocky, mountainous landscape along our coastline. The ice scraped the bedrock, breaking off pieces as it retreated and dropping sand, gravel, and even boulders up to hundreds of miles away.
As the glaciers finally disappeared from the landscape, the land was still depressed from bearing the weight for so long, and the ocean rushed in. Fossil evidence confirms that all of the Midcoast was at one point beneath the ocean. In many places around Camden and beyond, thick deposits of marine clay will also reveal prehistoric shells and other fossils.
A couple years ago, when the Knox Mill Dam was being inspected as part of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation coastal resilience grant, the gate was opened and the normally flooded area behind it returned briefly to a bedrock canyon with a rapidly moving Megunticook River passing through the channel. When I walked down there, in a matter of minutes I found what is easily the most interesting rock in my collection, showing very pronounced brachiopod imprints preserved in the bedrock.
A good part of the town is built on bedrock, and you can see it protruding at the edge of well-manicured lawns and even poking out from the pavement in a few spots. The bedrock has caused the townspeople lots of grief, but it has also been our saving grace as a place to ground our foundations and anchor our floats.
Recently, as the town has been trying to grapple with the drainage and wastewater problems seeping from beneath our roads and washing them away from above, we’ve been working to lay new pipes and figure out where the problems are with the old ones. In a few places this has meant going through ledge, and we’ve learned the hard way why some of these problem areas have persisted for so long.
While some of the ledge in town seems it can be hammered out with just the normal level of heavy equipment jack hammering, a certain section near the intersection of Free and Pearl Streets has proven to be some of the toughest ledge the contractors had ever encountered. When I heard the story of the bedrock that was causing fists to shake and curse words to fly, I couldn’t resist going over and helping myself to one of the small pieces they were able to shake loose. If I ever have more free time, I hope to take up the hobby of rock polishing. Who knows, maybe we have something special down there?
It wouldn’t be the first time that marketable minerals were found beneath the surface in the Midcoast. In fact, initial speculation from investors eyeing the area had nothing to do with ocean views and vacation rentals, but rather the rich deposits of limestone. Camden and Rockport were initially part of a land patent owned by Samuel Waldo and when this was deeded to the Twenty Associates who would parcel it off and attract the first European settlers, there was one very important condition: no mining for 50 years.
Among the conditions for those wishing to settle in Camden, there were a number of requirements linked to building homes, helping with the roads, and clearing land — all things that specifically had to be done in order to acquire permanent rights to the land. But each settler also had to promise to adhere to the promise of no mining or quarrying until 50 years after the 1768 patent signing.
When 50 years finally passed, the townspeople hadn’t forgotten the lucrative reserves beneath the surface, and they didn’t waste any time. From that point on, blasting, hammering, drilling, and moving of rocks was so much a part of the townspeople’s existence, they were quick to employ it in many aspects of community building.
The Conway boulder is one example of rock moving for a cultural and morale-boosting purpose, but one might argue that it’s not working out as well as they had hoped. That will be a topic for another day, but the idea was supposed to be that by finding a boulder on the side of Mount Battie — one that only the glaciers had been able to move — and dragging it to the center of town next to the Elm Street School, could ensure that Camden would always remember the humble war hero that we almost never even knew about. How many know the story of William Conway? I’m not usually one for war stories, but I liked this one enough that I made my kids read the book to learn about the boulder and the 10,000 people who visited Camden to watch it be placed where it remains today.
Camden is full of special rocks. Ones that can be put in your pocket and ones that are so big and strong not even a jack hammer can outmatch them. I wish I knew more about all the different types of rocks or that someone would start a Camden walking tour focused only on the geology of the town. Maybe that person is reading this. I will help organize.
Alison McKellar is a Camden resident and member of the Select Board. Her views are her own and do not reflect those of the Select Board.