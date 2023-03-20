We will call it a sabbatical for now. I’ve been told that my decision to run for another term on the Select Board means my column needs to be put on pause until at least after the election.
Apparently the thinking is that writing in the paper might give me an unfair advantage in the June election.
Perhaps those who read my column will be more likely to vote for me because of it, but, as my 13 year old son pointed out while laughing, the opposite is just as likely.
What’s most likely is that the majority of Camden residents and even my friends and family will forget to vote at all. And who can blame them?
Wait, what? June? I thought we voted in November.
I can hear the familiar refrain just as I do every year trying to remind people that local government elections matter too. And yes, I agree it’s not great that we elect local officials at a time known to have much lower turnout than in November.
Why do people tend not to know much about local government? I partially blame the tendency of elected officials not to talk and write more. We leave it to the newspaper to do all the reporting and then we complain that they didn’t get it right.
The thing that got me to start paying attention to local decision making was not the newspaper. It was someone I knew writing in an impassioned way on social media about why it mattered.
I didn’t always agree with him but I appreciated him shaking things up enough to get us thinking.
The watchdog relationship between government and the press is necessary and beneficial in most instances, but let’s face it, the newspaper isn’t infallible. It’s a business and it needs to make money while local elected officials are mostly already resigned to the fact that we will lose money.
The newspaper may not be perfect but it’s important to the community and they are trying hard to evolve in a changing world. They are wrestling with issues and trying to get things right and I’m thrilled to see them trying a new model where everyone can get it for free.
I’m trying to take the forced vacation as compliment. I guess someone out there thinks that my writing might make more people vote for me. Or maybe it just the old adage “all press is good press.”
It often doesn’t feel that way. I’m still waiting to see what the election has in store after an anonymous letter promised to devote financial resources to driving me out of town.
The letter demanded I recuse myself from all discussions of sea level rise, and assured consequences if I didn’t. Newspaper ads? Time will tell.
Writing isn’t a campaign activity for me. If it were, I’d stick to writing about things that almost all Camden residents seem fond of, like beavers.
I realized a couple years ago that I was doing a lot less writing since becoming an elected official. At the same time, I was gaining all sorts of new perspective from the input I receive from citizens and the research I feel compelled to do as part of the process.
It started to burn a hole in me as I benefited from the many articles and letters written by others over the years without contributing anything to the historical record myself. I may not be an expert on any particular topic but I’ve listened to a lot of people who are.
Writing helps me formulate my thoughts and I’m much better at expressing myself this way than by speaking off the cuff.
When I read things from the past or get pointed toward an issue that isn’t being discussed, I enjoy using my writing to lift up the people and ideas that may be missed. I have delighted in some of the responses and additional information I’ve gotten from those who read what I write. I’m still looking forward to following up with many of you.
I can’t remember exactly how it started but I’ve written 72 columns since November 2, 2021. I haven’t missed a week and the exercise of forcing myself to do it has been therapeutic at some of my most difficult moments, like the unexpected death of my mother or the waves of sadness over losing my sister.
It’s amazing how fast another week comes up and how much can be accomplished by sticking to a schedule of deadlines set by someone else.
Thank you to everyone who has read and opined over the past 72 weeks. I plan to keep writing and to test my weekly resolve by seeing if I can force myself to make the deadlines I set for myself.
Alison McKellar is a Camden resident and member of the Select Board. Her views are her own and do not reflect those of the Select Board.