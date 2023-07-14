Alison McKellar

I’ve been trying to write as much as possible about Camden’s public access points to the harbor before I forget what it felt like not to know about them. They are easy to ignore when not enough people know they exist, so it’s great to see the new signs marking many of the lesser-known spots like Eaton Avenue, Harbor Road, and the Curtis Island Overlook. We are still waiting on signage at Sherman’s Point Road.

It’s notable that many of the public access points contain the word “overlook.” It’s meant to make it clear that there is no obvious way to get down to the water — whether natural or engineered — but at each of these locations, the public rights go all the way to the low tide mark. The adventurous and the physically fit are free to descend at their own risk. Everyone else is encouraged to request that the town prioritize safe ways to reach the shore at our public access points.

Recommended for you