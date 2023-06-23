Alison McKellar

I’ve often found myself writing about people who are no longer with us, maybe hoping in some ways to clear my conscience of the things that I wished I’d appreciated or shared during their lifetime. Each life has lessons to teach the rest of us, but time always comes up short. Too often, the full significance of the people in our lives is only understood in their absence. How many eulogies are filled with reflections and accolades that were never quite articulated while the person was alive?

I’ve been crying all weekend as I come to terms with the next phase of my life without Pauline Johnstone, a Camden nurse, mother, and friend who sent ripples of goodness out into our community and beyond for decades. One of the founding members of the Camden Area Christian Food Pantry, you probably saw her walking at some point between her home on Elm Street and the food pantry on Mount Battie Street. If not, there’s a good chance she treated you or a family member in the emergency room or one of the other units where she worked at Pen Bay. She was one of those people who always seemed to be doing something healthy for herself or others.

Pauline Johnstone, Father Eugene Gaffey and Alison McKellar on their church trip to El Salvador.
Pauline Johnstone, left, with a woman from El Salvador during the church trip.

