I’ve often found myself writing about people who are no longer with us, maybe hoping in some ways to clear my conscience of the things that I wished I’d appreciated or shared during their lifetime. Each life has lessons to teach the rest of us, but time always comes up short. Too often, the full significance of the people in our lives is only understood in their absence. How many eulogies are filled with reflections and accolades that were never quite articulated while the person was alive?
I’ve been crying all weekend as I come to terms with the next phase of my life without Pauline Johnstone, a Camden nurse, mother, and friend who sent ripples of goodness out into our community and beyond for decades. One of the founding members of the Camden Area Christian Food Pantry, you probably saw her walking at some point between her home on Elm Street and the food pantry on Mount Battie Street. If not, there’s a good chance she treated you or a family member in the emergency room or one of the other units where she worked at Pen Bay. She was one of those people who always seemed to be doing something healthy for herself or others.
For those of us who had the privilege of knowing her well, and many who knew her just a little, it was evident the entire time that she was special. I don’t have to live with any regrets about words unspoken. Pauline knew that this was coming and so did I. I was able to thank her and I was able to say goodbye.
So, there is no need to write this for Pauline. She neither sought out nor enjoyed the spotlight and she was surrounded by an enviable group of family and friends who loved her throughout both her life and recent death.
I have often told the story of how a trip to El Salvador as a teenager changed the course of what I wanted to do with my life, but it was more than that. But there’s another part of the story that I haven’t really told and I offer it in hopes that it may be useful to parents out there worrying about their children; or to the adults who suffer from the same emptiness and anxiety that used to come over me as a high school student.
Although I had every reason to feel good about my future and comfortable with my abilities, I was plagued as a teenager by self-doubt, anxiety, and a longing for validation. I felt ugly, awkward, and even fat. Like many, I was suffocating with the feeling that my self-worth was tied to the reference points we can’t help but see in a small privileged community; the decimal points separating my grade point average from those at the very top of my class, the popularity rankings scored with prom pictures and party invites, and the relentless pursuit of perfection.
It wasn’t anything that anyone did wrong. My parents, teachers, and the larger community were wonderful; but there were times when I wanted to die.
In my junior or senior year in high school, a good friend convinced me to tag along on a church trip to El Salvador; a trip that Pauline had organized through Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Parish. Even though I wasn’t Catholic — or part of any church — Pauline and Father Eugene Gaffey were happy to have me on the trip. Knowing no Spanish, and never having left the country, the seven-day pilgrimage put me face to face with profound poverty for the first time in my life. I stayed in the home of a very poor family that couldn’t afford even the luxury of sending all of their children to school, and I cringed as they gave up the bed they all shared in order to offer it up to me.
I was treated like a celebrity and spent much of my time with a nine-year-old deaf girl named Flor who became my guide and interpreter. She carried around a binder full of sign language vocabulary which included a picture of the sign as well as both the Spanish and English word it depicted. She had been given the material as part of an international charity program of some sort, and she glowed with her new found super power of being the only one who could communicate with this American girl in the absence of a translator.
This little girl would have done anything for the chance to go to a school like the ones we have here in Camden. The difference between having opportunities like that or not came down to less than $1 day for Flor and so many others; the cost of transportation and a few supplies.
Meanwhile, back at home, we were complaining about the injustice of no longer being able to walk downtown from the new high school building on Route 90. I was trying to think of an excuse to not go to prom, hoping to spare myself the embarrassment of either not being asked or feeling too ugly to wear any of the dresses like the ones my friends were wearing. Sometimes I just wanted to disappear.
But as I trekked up and down the side of the volcano visiting families with Pauline and the rest of the group, all of my own problems and insecurities melted away. I was almost dizzy as my entire sense of fairness in the world turned upside down; thousands of people as far as my eyes could see struggling to survive without proper toilets, running water, drainage, or anywhere to throw away their trash.
Pauline was an experienced nurse who had been on many trips like this one before. She saw it as part of her own human experience to walk in the footsteps of the poor and marginalized and to come back to the Midcoast and be a bridge. Because of her, countless children in El Salvador and elsewhere benefited from the generosity of people here in the Midcoast who sponsored them financially. We raised money for water cisterns, latrines, and a microcredit lending program that continues today.
Those stories are logical and often told. There are so many organizations making a very big difference in the lives of people who desperately need just a little help — a fighting chance.
The more complicated problem to solve sometimes is the unhappiness that afflicts more privileged communities. As human beings, I think we all want to feel like we matter. We need to be part of something bigger, and some people are happiest when they are needed for the greater good. That was the case for me at least, and without the opportunity to feel truly useful, there was no chance of feeling happy.
The trouble with growing up in a place like Camden is that the narrative so often centers around how perfect everything already is. Opportunity abounds (for some more than others) and as young people we are asked to take advantage of all that is given to us and not do anything to taint the image of our perfect town. Later in life, I would learn that Camden isn’t so perfect after all and that I wasn’t the only one suffering, but as a high school student, I needed the radical perspective shift that placed my own problems into the context of global problems.
Pauline spent her life, in addition to extensive local volunteer work, walking back and forth between places with wildly different levels of opportunity. Because of her, I realized that being born here was like winning the global lottery. Instead of comparing myself against the goalposts set by high school peers, I shifted my focus to how I could use my voice and privilege to give a few others a fighting chance.
Over the next 20 years, I learned Spanish, worked as a translator, returned several times with Pauline to El Salvador and took many other Americans to Latin America to walk in the footsteps of people who struggle to meet very basic existential needs. Throughout all of it, Pauline has been a beacon and a model for how to live in a community that has so much while recognizing that suffering exists in many forms, both here and abroad.
Because of Pauline and the network she created — both here in Camden and around the world — I was given different reference points by which to measure the world and where I fit into it. Instead of the ruthless social hierarchy of high school, Pauline’s social network here in Camden drew me to a whole new group of people to watch and admire.
For the past 20 years, the lifeline that Pauline offered has evolved into a web; one that has connected me to a group of people in the habit of reaching outside themselves and measuring their self-worth by what they do for others.
At Pauline’s funeral mass on Sunday, we all laughed as a few stories were told about her wonderful sense of humor and her habit of using the bathroom whenever one was available at a restaurant or convenience store. She’d make jokes about getting older and not wanting to have an accident on her short walk home. On our trips to El Salvador, where we’d spend all day visiting with families who lived with very little, on the side of a volcano, most of us would do just about anything to avoid having to use the bathroom. But not Pauline. She would sometimes ask even when she didn’t need to go, and my eyes would widen in horror looking over toward the outdoor facilities that could hardly be considered a bathroom. She told me that for her, it was part of more fully understanding and living in solidarity with the members of our sister community.
At times, I would feel overwhelmed by the sickening disparity between the privileged life I was handed by chance and the hardship-ridden circumstances in our sister community, but Pauline and her network of missionaries and friends always offered me a path forward. Pauline taught me that there is always a way to make our lives useful to someone else; and it was tapping into this power that saved me from a mental health crisis that otherwise may have consumed me.
