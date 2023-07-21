The Conway House is in trouble. I may even get in trouble for calling it that. It’s a name that helps a lot of people know what we’re talking about, but some think it should be called the Thorndike House, and that might not be right either. The name Conway has no special significance to the site other than the fact that the Conway family may have owned it for longer than anyone else. Maybe that should count for something?
The other reason the name stuck is that the family was made marginally famous by the acts of a low-ranking Union army soldier named William Conway during the Civil War. He refused to lower the flag in surrender and the act of bravery eventually earned him the boulder in front of the Montessori School in the middle of town on Elm Street. There’s an interesting story there too — and an embarrassing one for Camden — but that will be for another day.
But we can argue about what to call it another day. Camden and Rockport’s most historic home is leaking, and without a new roof in the very near future, some of the damage will be permanent. Each component that must be replaced rather than patched is another piece of the historical puzzle that will be lost. For now, it’s a home and a property that belongs to the whole community and it exists because many who came before us have cared enough to fundraise, research, hold meetings, donate, and contribute over many years.
The Camden-Rockport Historical Society is situated right next to the Hannaford Parking lot on about 3 acres. The site was one of the first to be occupied by European settlers, but artifacts found in the vicinity date much earlier to native populations. Harbour Mitchell has done multiple subsurface explorations at the historical society property as well as Merry Spring next door.
We knew the time was coming for a new roof, but the summer of incessant rainfall is showing us that there is less time than we thought. The weather is wreaking havoc on our community treasure and the poor building never even gets a chance to dry out in between rain events. I just came back from checking on the dehumidifier which I was pleased to find still humming along discharging water through a hose coming out of an upstairs window. While I was upstairs, I started looking at the peeling wallpaper in one spot only to notice it was newspaper. An ad from 1852 advertised a working mill in Lincolnville up for sale. February 1852, when the building had already been standing for several decades.
Certainly, the building has been through worse times than this. Although no one agrees on precisely the date it was built, nor on who did the building, we agree that it is probably the oldest preserved structure in Camden or Rockport. The official story on record suggests that Robert Thorndike built a one room home for his family, and it was subsequently added onto over the years. He made a cryptic remark about building a home on lot 26 of the original Fales survey of the town along with the statement “more I will not say.”
Mary Lynne and Andrew Oliver sold lot 27 to William McGlathery in 1786. McGlathery then sold it to Simeon Tyler in 1799. Robert Jr. owned the land officially and lived there from 1807 until 1826 when he sold it to Frederick Conway (brother of William), and it remained in the family until 1916.
Thorndike was the first known white settler in Rockport around 1769 and his son Robert Thorndike Jr. bought the land where the home is situated, from Simeon Tyler, creating a division of lot 27. Mary Cramer, past president of the Camden-Rockport Historical Society and one of the driving forces behind the restoration of acquisition and restoration of the property, believed that Robert Thorndike Jr.’s father was referring to the historical society home with his vague statement in the old deed.
Despite the discrepancy in the lot numbers quoted (our building is part of lot 27 and the Thorndikes had lot 26), the land where the homestead is situated was located along the course of what was thought to be a major footpath connecting the forts at Thomaston and Stockton Springs. It was a desirable spot for a cabin at the time. It’s certainly possible that they built a log cabin on unoccupied land adjacent to theirs, and that Robert Jr. then needed to purchase that section of the larger lot from Tyler when he acquired title to the whole thing.
But others point out that we’ve gotten a lot of other things wrong and the theory of Thorndike being the original builder has no proof. This is true. There is agreement, however, that many additions have been added on to the building and that the Thorndike family may be responsible for much of what we see. It may also be true that the building is in the footprint of an even earlier settler or squatter’s shelter. We may never know for sure, but the amazing thing is that so much of the original construction is still there and preserved for generations of people to study, ponder, and even disagree about.
One of our newest board members is one of the most knowledgeable people in the community about early history and has turned his own nearby home (once also owned by Simeon Tyler) into a full archaeological study after unearthing a verified stone tool dating back to the Red Paint People who inhabited the region some 5,000 years ago. Many people assume that the earliest settlements were right along the harbor, but Camden as a town blossomed outward from right around the Merry Spring, Quarry Hill, Hannaford vicinity.
In addition to the late 18th, early 19th century homestead, there is a barn full of artifacts, a blacksmith shop, and a museum building made of cinder blocks (also suffering from water intrusion). The grounds are something that can be enjoyed by the whole community for events and research, but it will take a new wave of generous community members who care.
Feel free to pull into the driveway and walk around the beautiful grounds. You might get lucky and catch someone there who can give you a tour. Hopefully, we can get back to having regular staffed hours in the future when the immediate needs are taken care of.
Our first and most urgent need is half of a new roof for the homestead (the other half was replaced about 10 years ago) along with some chimney repair and upgrades. We are still collecting quotes, but this project alone could surpass $20,000. Next will be the windows and a few other known issues. We are asking those who can, to commit to a bundle of shingles at $200. I made sure to go on the website just now before sending this in to make my donation. I hate it when people encourage others to make donations and they haven’t done it themselves!
I’ll be helping to host Garden Club tour participants at the historical society grounds in the afternoon on July 20 at the homestead and I can’t wait to show people around the property. It still makes my heart beat a little faster every time I get to be there.
Feel free to reach out to any of our board members to ask questions about getting involved and how you can help: Heather Moran (president), Elizabeth Moran, Jenna Lookner, Ethan Yankura, Marci Annis, Janet Kelsey, Donald Rainville, Michelle Manion, Tyler Smith, Randy Stearns, Tom Jackson and Robin Harlow.
Alison McKellar is a Camden resident and member of the Select Board. Her views are her own and do not reflect those of the Select Board.