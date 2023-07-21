Alison McKellar

The Conway House is in trouble. I may even get in trouble for calling it that. It’s a name that helps a lot of people know what we’re talking about, but some think it should be called the Thorndike House, and that might not be right either. The name Conway has no special significance to the site other than the fact that the Conway family may have owned it for longer than anyone else. Maybe that should count for something?

The other reason the name stuck is that the family was made marginally famous by the acts of a low-ranking Union army soldier named William Conway during the Civil War. He refused to lower the flag in surrender and the act of bravery eventually earned him the boulder in front of the Montessori School in the middle of town on Elm Street. There’s an interesting story there too — and an embarrassing one for Camden — but that will be for another day.

Recommended for you