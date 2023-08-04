Alison McKellar

Aren’t we lucky to live here? It’s a refrain repeated commonly on social media platforms by locals posting pictures of sunsets, mountains, rivers, and sailboats. We like to remind ourselves and others that we live in a special place where geological features have conspired over time to add visual interest and grandeur in virtually every direction we look.

Not everyone can follow up a bad day with a hike up Mount Battie for a view of Penobscot Bay, after all, and it’s quite literally the type of place where doctors for the rich and famous recommend their patients come to recover from whatever ails them. In Midcoast Maine we are not without poverty or a litany of unmet needs, but no matter how you look at it, even those on the bottom of the socioeconomic scale in the Midcoast are wealthy when compared against the majority of the world’s population. I remember the first time I came back home after an educational trip to Central America.

