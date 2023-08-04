Aren’t we lucky to live here? It’s a refrain repeated commonly on social media platforms by locals posting pictures of sunsets, mountains, rivers, and sailboats. We like to remind ourselves and others that we live in a special place where geological features have conspired over time to add visual interest and grandeur in virtually every direction we look.
Not everyone can follow up a bad day with a hike up Mount Battie for a view of Penobscot Bay, after all, and it’s quite literally the type of place where doctors for the rich and famous recommend their patients come to recover from whatever ails them. In Midcoast Maine we are not without poverty or a litany of unmet needs, but no matter how you look at it, even those on the bottom of the socioeconomic scale in the Midcoast are wealthy when compared against the majority of the world’s population. I remember the first time I came back home after an educational trip to Central America.
I had seen people living in absolute poverty relying on small huts as far as the eye could see with no plumbing, just hand dug ditches to carry away human waste and drinking water carted in or collected in buckets. Over half the world’s population has no toilet in the home or has one that doesn’t safely manage human waste.
We are all the 1% and we live where the 1% comes to vacation, to recover, to renew.
But still, we forget how special these natural gifts are and fall into the same pitfalls that afflict those living in less beautiful places. Where the mountains meet the sea, we still fight about parking. But focusing on these natural wonders helps us put things in perspective, and by snapping a picture of the mist rising over the mountain and posting it online, we sometimes help others to reconnect also. I think it’s basic human nature to want to share what we have in abundance and it’s also the right thing to do.
I don’t post pictures of my functioning toilet or clean running water on Facebook with hashtag #blessed but it’s more than just the mountains and the ocean that we have to be grateful for. Camden has managed to produce some remarkable and inspired individuals. Elizabeth McLellan, for those who haven’t heard, is one such person who everyone should know. She’s kind of like the Edna St. Vincent Millay of global humanitarian work and I’ve been admiring her for over a decade when I first heard her speak at the Camden Public Library. Her father was a Camden physician and her entire family is well known in the area, but remarkably, there are still people who haven’t heard of what she is doing through Partners for World Health, the organization she founded.
In addition to some Camden residents who don’t yet know about what Elizabeth has done, I’m told that no one has yet succeeded in getting Susan Collins, Chellie Pingree, or Angus King to visit the Partners for World Health operation in Portland, but I’m hoping someone reading this can help us make the connection. I promise they won’t regret it!
Elizabeth is one of those rare people who saw the extreme inequity of the world and, rather than closing her eyes and pretending to be powerless, took her experience as a nurse and connections in the community, and said “someday I’m going to do something about this.”
After working as a nurse both in Maine and other parts of the world, she could not ignore the fact that we were throwing away so many items that could be lifesaving in hospitals that lacked even the most basic supplies. All of us have seen examples of extreme poverty on the news and wished there were a way to hand the freezing child the extra blanket from our closet. Few would hesitate to give away the extra package of bandages from the shelf rather than discarding them, but we are resigned to the fact that it’s just not possible. It’s the easiest way to alleviate our guilty conscience.
Since we let ourselves be convinced there is no way to get things to the people who need them, or that something about it would be unsafe or too inefficient, we watch as food, toys, clothes, and medical supplies are discarded at a rate that we have not yet figured out how to manage. Having seen how great the need was in other parts of the world, Elizabeth began to take things home rather than throwing them away at the hospital. After filling up a huge part of her home, she would eventually develop a plan and a process for shipping these items all over the world, often to the very places where she organizes medical trips. Hundreds of thousands of pounds of medical supplies are diverted from the waste stream every year and meticulously sorted and repackaged by volunteers at the South Portland warehouse.
Watch a short video about Partners for World Health and Elizabeth at youtube.com/watch?v=8ug7oaIYw6I.
Almost 10 years ago, I began collecting clothes, food, medical supplies and other needed items to be sent to the Syrian/Turkish border through an organization called NuDay Syria. At that time Partners for World Health was expanding rapidly and very busy with pickups in southern Maine and so I began weekly pickups at Pen Bay, Waldo County General Hospital, the transfer station, and some of the nursing homes through my work as a volunteer with NuDay. We often collaborated by sending joint containers to Syria through both organizations. Watching the work of both organizations I saw over and over again photo and video evidence of the things we were about to throw away making a lifesaving difference for destitute people with little else to feel hopeful about.
A little over a year ago, our volunteer group decided that we were getting so many good quality medical items that we didn’t have room in the Mt. Battie street warehouse space to do a good job sorting if we continued to accept all the other types of donations. I had been following the work of Partners for World Health and their integration into so many Maine hospitals and we decided that the best way for our efforts to be sustainable was to come underneath the Partners umbrella and help support Elizabeth’s vision.
I’ve been on a lot of nonprofit boards and volunteered with many organizations. I read 990s and mission statements and listen to presentations with general skepticism most of the time because I know that no one is perfect and I’ve seen a lot of organizations fizzle out when the founder gets tired or disillusioned. Elizabeth is different. Not only has she maintained her passionate optimism about our ability to help people both at home and abroad, but she puts in the grueling work necessary to navigate the growing pains and nonprofit minutia that is necessary to get the job done.
Partners for World Health keeps about 500,000 pounds a year of medical supplies out of the waste stream and the opportunities to expand this work are limitless. This is one of the reasons why we are raising money to be able to keep our Camden location on Mount Battie street open and active. Personally, it still gives me a small adrenaline rush to pick up wheelchairs and hospital beds from loading docks and transfer stations knowing that a little time and energy will be the difference between them being melted down as scrap metal or reused to improve someone’s life.
But Elizabeth has proven that the model can be expanded at a much larger scale. When I have visited their main warehouse, I’m astounded by the scale of the operation, but the scale of the problem is much bigger. We should all be rallying behind this Camden native and helping Partners for World Health expand. And before you start saying that we should help people at home, rather than abroad… don’t worry, Partners does that too!
We are lucky to have Elizabeth living part-time in Rockport and she is often here helping to sort medical supplies if you’re interested in joining us in Camden. You can also volunteer and see the big operation in Portland. I am also looking for other ways to help the Partners for World Health mission from here in Camden so please reach out to me if you have fundraising ideas and would like the chance to meet Elizabeth and get involved.
Alison McKellar is a Camden resident and member of the Select Board. Her views are her own and do not reflect those of the Select Board.