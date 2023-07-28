Alison McKellar

After my sister died in 2018, I was a mess. And the two coping mechanisms that worked best for me were filming fish underwater and digitizing old town records. I’ve always been kind of a nerd. One of the projects I took on was digitizing the old Camden Select Board meeting minutes from the 1930s. Although they lack detail, there are many interesting tidbits that remain relevant today and the cartoon in last week's paper got me thinking about Main Street.

At the May 18th, 1931, meeting of the Camden Board of Selectmen, a letter was read that had come from the woman who donated most of the land for Camden’s library and adjacent park. The minutes from the meeting include only these words: “Letter from Mrs. Bok regarding building over river, read.” Mary Louise Curtis Bok hired and worked closely with the famed Olmsted Brothers to do the design work for this and multiple other locations around Camden and Rockport.

