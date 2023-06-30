Gardiner has always been one of those places that I drive through on my way to somewhere else. As a kid I remember my mom reminding me to look out for the Gardiner exits on the highway because otherwise I’d have to drive all the way to Augusta to get back to our farm in Union. The only times I can remember stopping in Gardiner was for gas or the occasional McDonald’s indulgence.
Looking out the window from a car, the view hasn’t changed much in this part of Gardiner over the past 30 years, but the view from the bridge at the A1 Diner was a different story for a few days last week. I spent the better part of three days there and it was worth every minute of the drive for a chance to see prehistoric Atlantic sturgeon ascending a little tributary of the Kennebec River called Cobbossee Stream.
Atlantic sturgeon look more like dinosaurs than any of the fish I might compare them to, and for a few hours those of us who made the journey to Gardiner felt like we had stepped into some alternate reality. As Friday afternoon commuters passed by many turned their heads or rolled down windows to ask what all the commotion was about. The news of spawning sturgeon filling the stream was enough to surprise even the locals. While many of them have grown accustomed to the leaping behavior of these fish catapulting themselves into the air on the larger Kennebec, no one could remember seeing them come up the stream like this.
Mostly, they live in deep ocean water but every few years they find coastal streams where they can lay their eggs in fresh water. While they are considered critically endangered at the federal level, the Gulf of Maine population is thought to be doing a little better and officially classified as threatened, not endangered. The Kennebec River provides some of the most important habitat for these fish as well as many other anadromous species that rely on access to fresh water to spawn.
Atlantic sturgeon have remained virtually unchanged as a species for millions of years and have the distinction of having lived alongside the dinosaurs. They live upwards of 50 years and can grow as long as 14 feet, but they don’t reach spawning age until 10-15 years. This means it takes a lot of time to know whether conservation and restoration efforts are paying off.
The sturgeon have moved back into the Kennebec and are not as visible now — other than the periodic leaping that is worth a visit to watch — but the stream is still filled with blueback herring, a close relative of the alewife that spawns a little later in the season and, like the sturgeon, seeks out fast moving water with gravel substrate.
You really can’t miss the Kennebec River while driving through Gardiner, but many Mainers would likely struggle to name it as they pass over the bridge into town. The Kennebec is one of Maine’s major arteries as it connects the Moosehead Lake region to the ocean, passing through the towns of Skowhegan, Waterville, Augusta, Gardiner and Bath. The river has also gotten a lot of attention in recent years for improved water quality and ecological functions attributed to the passage of the clean water act and later with the removal of the Edwards Dam.
When I came home, I couldn’t help but do a quick search of the Camden Herald archives for references to Atlantic sturgeon. Not surprisingly, the results were pretty scant. By 1870, when the paper was first published, local watersheds were already highly industrialized and the former Megunticook estuary had been dredged, dammed and filled in with roads and wharves.
Still, there were a couple noteworthy mentions that I’ll share for fun.
In 1936, a Camden Herald article reported the continued sighting of an unusually large fish in Lily Pond that was as large as the fishermen’s boat who had spotted it or “many times larger than the biggest musky that ever lived” and that the fish jumped “clear out of the water and nearly hit an oar.” The article goes on to state that some locals had heard that a Rockport sea captain once "liberated" several sturgeon in the pond, asking residents to shed light on the local legend. The thought of one of these dinosaur fish breaching in Lily Pond is indeed an exciting thought.
Another sturgeon related to one caught by a Thomaston man that was hauled to the Highland Mill building in Camden (now the Bagel Cafe) and processed for its roe.
The final reference was part of an article written the week work began on the removal of the Edwards Dam (July 8, 1999, edition; page C4) by the late Ken Bailey. Ken was a columnist, Master Maine Guide, editor of the Camden Herald, dam control agent, Megunticook Watershed association director, police officer and Camden Parks and recreation director, among other things. He served in a broader range of positions than perhaps anyone ever in this town and his old columns are one of my favorite research tools.
“Martin Van Burn was elected the eighth president of the United States in 1837, the year the first dam blocked upstream access on the Kennebec River at Augusta. The dam destroyed one of the richest and most varied fisheries in the country and has, since it was built, prevented the restoration of a vital river ecosystem… On July 1, 1999, 162 years and 33 presidents later, the historic removal of the Edwards Dam in Augusta began a project that will open 18 miles of river all the way up to the city of Waterville.”
Ken goes on to describe some of the fish species, including Atlantic Sturgeon, which would benefit from the project. At a time when river restoration was a very new concept in Maine, he didn’t hesitate to predict an outcome and he wouldn’t have been a bit surprised to see people standing over bridges along the Kennebec River and its tributaries. He wrote:
“The building of many of Maine’s dams ushered in the Industrial Revolution. Today, with many of the state’s 1500 dams no longer serving their original or any useful purpose, their demise will usher in a new economic and recreational revolution.”
In short, keep an eye out for sturgeon even where you don’t expect them and consider a trip to Gardiner if you want to see them leaping out of the water on the Kennebec the way the legend described Lily Pond.
Alison McKellar is a Camden resident and member of the Select Board. Her views are her own and do not reflect those of the Select Board.