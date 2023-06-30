Alison McKellar

Gardiner has always been one of those places that I drive through on my way to somewhere else. As a kid I remember my mom reminding me to look out for the Gardiner exits on the highway because otherwise I’d have to drive all the way to Augusta to get back to our farm in Union. The only times I can remember stopping in Gardiner was for gas or the occasional McDonald’s indulgence.

Looking out the window from a car, the view hasn’t changed much in this part of Gardiner over the past 30 years, but the view from the bridge at the A1 Diner was a different story for a few days last week. I spent the better part of three days there and it was worth every minute of the drive for a chance to see prehistoric Atlantic sturgeon ascending a little tributary of the Kennebec River called Cobbossee Stream.

Cobbossee stream

Cobbossee stream is a tributary of the Kennebec River and it became the destination for rebounding populations of spawning Atlantic sturgeon last week.
Atlantic sturgeon

Atlantic sturgeon look like dinosaurs.
Atlantic sturgeon live in deep ocean water but every few years they find coastal streams where they can lay their eggs in fresh water.
Cobbossee Stream bridge

People standing over Cobbossee Stream bridge.