Alison McKellar

If I had a nickel for every time someone said that Megunticook Lake was too low, I’d have a lot of nickels. Everyone has an opinion about where the water should be, and it seems that most remember it always being like that. Search the Camden Herald archives, though, for phrases like “lake level” or “water level” and you will be treated to 150 years of more or less the same conversation over and over again.

Ken Bailey summed it up as well as anyone could back in 1984 when he was editor of the Camden Herald: