If I had a nickel for every time someone said that Megunticook Lake was too low, I’d have a lot of nickels. Everyone has an opinion about where the water should be, and it seems that most remember it always being like that. Search the Camden Herald archives, though, for phrases like “lake level” or “water level” and you will be treated to 150 years of more or less the same conversation over and over again.
Ken Bailey summed it up as well as anyone could back in 1984 when he was editor of the Camden Herald:
“You know the saying… you can’t please all of the people all of the time. Well, this spring and part of the early summer, people were complaining about the high water levels at Megunticook Lake and Norton Pond. Now with the water more than 4ft below the spillway at the outlet dam, others are saying the water is too low. And it is.”
Ken goes on to describe the impossibility of reaching unanimous agreement on what the water level should be as well as the difficulty in predicting the patterns of Mother Nature. In this instance, the lake had been drawn down lower in preparation for fall rains and hurricane season that never came. The main point of his editorial though was to remind everyone how much worse things could be if the privately owned water company were to take control of the water rights on the lake.
Ken was good at reminding people that things could be much worse. In November of 2001, he was serving as the town of Camden’s dam control agent and the water level had dropped to a little more than 3 feet below the spillway at the East Dam. Naturally, people were noticing that the lake looked low, and probably some of them were doing what they do and declaring it “the lowest it’s ever been.”
Ken wrote an article in the November 15th, 2001, edition titled “Megunticook Lake has seen lower days” where he went over some of the historical data available on lake levels. He referenced Charles C. Wood’s data from 1900-1947 which included only the reading from the first Sunday in November over the entire period. The lake averaged between 5-6 feet below the spillway on November 1st over a 47- year period.
In 1983, a few years earlier, Ken had delved into the threat facing the lake in the form of hydropower. A full page is dedicated to historical water levels and includes a map showing what the lake might look like if it were drawn down 9 feet below the normal July level. On the same page, Dr. Ernest Marshall graphs out nearly 100 years of water level data at Megunticook Lake taken from the records of the Knox Mill Associates. In 1901, the lake fluctuated some 12.5 feet over the course of the year.
1983 was a year of lots of talking about water levels. The two dams that control the level of the water (right next to each other just upstream from Molyneaux Road) were for sale, and, as usual, some of the people from away were becoming horrified by the cavalier attitude of the locals regarding such an important resource. Marshall writes:
“I find it hard to comprehend that the control of this unique water resource may sold for commercial exploitation. I am concerned that we have lost sight of the environmental significance of this resource and am therefore writing as a cottage owner and as a scientist… Megunticook Lake has a number of hydrological and geological characteristics that need to be better understood in order to develop a long term water level management plan that meets both riparian and environmental needs.”
Dr. Marshall notes that much of the swing in the level of the lake can be attributed to the water needs of the Knox Mill and their associates. Prior to 1970, changes of 10 feet or more were not uncommon. Historically, the dams at the lake were owned by the downtown mill owners who used them as a sort of faucet to regulate the flow to their mills. However, even without the influence of the downtown mills, the lake responds very quickly to rain and sees “unusually rapid rises” resulting from “steep rock slopes, thinly veneered with glacial soils and marine clays which serve to promote rapid runoff.”
By 1983, the average fluctuation in the lake was around 5 feet, according to Marshall’s article. He noted though that any water management plan for the lake would need to take into consideration how unusually fast the levels can change in response to rain and snow melting events.
“The Knox Mill records kept since 1900 indicate that Megunticook Lake rises 4 inches to 8 inches for every inch of rain that falls on the basin. Other records noted that a heavy three day rain on April 11, 12, and 13, 1940 raised the lake level by 40 inches. One of the most rapid water level rises occurred on July 12, 1915 when slightly over 6 inches of rainfall in 24 hours raised the lake level 33 inches even though the control gates were open.”
Historical water level data has been kept by various entities over the years but has often not been kept organized and all in one place. The January 13, 1983, article by Marshall, referencing the water level records from the Knox Mill was a new discovery for me. The graph is useful, but the microfilm version of the newspaper has cut off the edge with the numbers and I haven’t had a chance to track down the original, nor do I know where the original records are located, on which the graph is based. Still, it’s a valuable resource.
Joe Sawyer, the owner of the Seabright Mill kept records from 1978 to 1995, and even created annotated graphs which I recently found in an old box at the town office. After that, I’m aware of log books kept by the town of Camden from 2014 and on, but I suspect that there is more from the period of 1995-2014. I’m working on compiling it all into a spreadsheet. In many cases, there is also record of how much the gates are opened and how much rainfall we received corresponding with the lake level.
There is a great deal more that could be written about the history of lake levels and the power struggles for the water itself, but it is too much for this one column. I wrote previously about the lawsuit between the lake property owners in Lincolnville and the Knox Mill Associates which was taken all the way to Maine’s highest court in the late 1800s. The outlet of the lake was actually dredged and blasted to allow the lake to be brought down below the natural low water mark during a severe drought. knox.villagesoup.com/opinion/water-wars-a-camden-tradition/article_e47860a5-a14c-50d8-8fc3-cfee6f6956eb.html.
Looking at over 100 years of water level data, it’s clear that the lake has almost always been kept much lower than it is today, but not always on purpose, and often to the detriment of wildlife. The low levels often meant that we had a significant buffer when major rain events happened. Today, the lake level policy is to keep it no lower than 24 inches below the spillway and ideally no higher than 6 inches above the spillway. With extreme rain events happening with greater and greater frequency, the very small openings at the outlet dams and the massive amount of water that rolls through the watershed, it seems clear that maintaining a stable lake level will be more difficult than ever before.
For reference, in October of 2020, the lake was about 3 feet below the spillway due to repairs being made on the West Dam. I took a few photos showing the shoreline of the lake looking low, revealing tree stumps along what may have been closer to the original boundary of the lake. Now imagine going seven feet lower than this (not in distance but in actual water elevation) and you can begin to get a sense of how low it used to go!
