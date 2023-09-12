PORTLAND — A Maine fishing group is asking a federal court to find that the process used to regulate fisheries is unconstitutional because it places to much power in the hands of un-elected officials.
A lawyer for the New England Fishermen’s Stewardship Association and Harpswell fisherman Jerry Leeman filed the lawsuit Sept. 8 in the U.S. District Court in Portland.
The fishermen's group describes itself as an "alliance of commercial fishermen dedicated to educating the public about seafood resource management and protecting the future of local commercial fishing in New England. It aims to promote regional economic strength, ecosystem sustainability and American food security."
The plaintiffs went to court in response to a National Marine Fisheries Council policy known as Framework Adjustment 65, which, among other things, sets annual catch limits for several groundfish species, including haddock, cod, white hake and yellowtail flounder.
"Most notably, it slashes the overall commercial catch limit for haddock by about 80%. The Council also chose to cut the white hake commercial catch limit by around 13% and install a 10-year Gulf of Maine cod rebuilding plan that will further restrict access to the cod fishery," the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit contends that when Congress approved the creation of the Fisheries Council, it immunized Council members from meaningful control by the President, his Commerce Secretary and through them the American people.
"It conferred the power to appoint Council Members on state rather than federal officials and it granted members nearly impenetrable tenure protections. Congress thus ensured that fishermen like Mr. Leeman and NEFSA’s members are regulated by officials insulated from democratic control and vulnerable to capture by narrow private interests," the lawsuit contends.
The fishermen's group and Leeman are asking the federal court to rule that the voting Members of the New England Fishery Management Council are unconstitutionally insulated from removal; and declare Framework Adjustment 65 and accompanying regulations unlawful, unenforceable, and void as the products of unconstitutionally appointed Council Members.
"For years, Mr. Leeman and NEFSA members have watched the influence of large shareholders and environmentalists play out in Council meetings and decisions. As they can attest, the Council is uninterested in the concerns of local commercial fishermen," the lawsuit contends.
"In New England and nationwide, catch share regulation has triggered dramatic industry consolidation. Indeed, that was the goal: By concentrating rights in a few hands, the Council sought to end 'overcapitalization' by squeezing out smaller players. Since catch shares arrived courtesy of the Council, Blue Harvest and other newcomers have dominated Atlantic fisheries from haddock to flounder. After leasing as much of the fishing quota as the law allows, these firms pass along lease fees to the captains and crew who operate their vessels. After deducting lease charges and other expenses, fishermen take home pennies on the dollar," the plaintiffs contend in court papers filed in federal court.
The federal government has not yet filed a response to the lawsuit.