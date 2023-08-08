Courier-Gazette

AUGUSTA — In the second quarter of 2023, in addition to completing investigations involving the timely and full payment of wages and overtime violations, the Maine Department of Labor (MDOL) continued to see an upward trend in the number of violations involving youth workers. The violations include employing youth workers without a work permit, working outside of the hourly restrictions for their age and working in hazardous occupations not allowed under the law, which in some cases resulted in serious injury.

More information about these violations can be found on MDOL’s Wage & Hour Division violations webpage, which is updated on a quarterly basis. The Wage and Hour Division enforces employment laws such as the timely and full payment of wages, recordkeeping, overtime, tips and child labor.

Injuries among minor workers in Maine

Source: Workers’ Compensation Board Employer’s First Reports of Occupational Injury or Disease.

