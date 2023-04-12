Ken Gross, of the Walsh History Center at the Camden Public Library, will be the speaker for the next Megunticook River Citizens Advisory Committee meeting, Tuesday April 18 from 4:30-5:30 p.m., via Zoom. His talk will be on a Visual History …
Camden Hills' Lucas Wyman, left, and William Kurzius.
ROCKPORT — Lucas Wyman, a senior left-winger for the Windjammer ice hockey squad, is Camden Hills' Hobey Baker High School Character Award recipient for 2022-23.
In all, there were 47 student-athletes — 16 girls and 31 boys — statewide to earn the honor.
Vin Contento of Camden, Maine director of the Hobey Baker High School Character Award, announced the recipients.
Each year, one senior hockey player from each participating high school is selected by his or her coach and celebrated by teammates school and community for outstanding individual performance on and off the ice, Contento said.
Established in 2003, the award honors high school hockey players who exemplify the Hobey Baker ideal that "character builds excellence."
The Hobey Baker committee believes character makes the game better and makes players better, Contento said.
Candidates for the high school Hobey Baker Award are selected by their coaches, based on coachability, strength of character, integrity, commitment, teamwork, community leadership and outstanding sportsmanship, Contento said.
“The Hobey Baker High School Character Award recognizes character, commitment, and love of the game” said Contento. “I am proud to announce the 47 Maine recipients of this year’s award.”
Hobey Baker not only excelled in hockey, but in football as well at the collegiate level. "He had a tradition of making his way to his opponent’s locker room to shake their hands after each contest. He despised dirty play and was penalized only twice in his college career. While Hobey Baker was a legendary athlete, he was also a true gentlemen. It’s important to recognize the same values and traits in these high school athletes and not just their on-ice abilities,” Contento said.
Winners receive a personalized commemorative plaque — and distinction shared by some of the top players to hit the ice: namely, being a Hobey Baker winner.