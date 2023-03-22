A new native plant group has launched in Midcoast Maine and is now recruiting founding members and officers for its inaugural year. Wild Ones Midcoast Maine is the state’s first chapter of the national nonprofit Wild Ones.
Poets’ Corner and the Rockport Public Library announce four opportunities to celebrate National Poetry Month at the library. Every Thursday afternoon in April, from 4 to 5 p.m., the public is invited to attend readings by the library’s reside…
Native ruby-throated hummingbird feeds from a native cardinal flower, also known as red lobelia (Lobelia cardinalis). Photo credit Joshua J. Cotten via Unsplash.
Endangered monarch butterflies rely on nectar from native sunflowers such as Maine natives thin-leaved sunflower (Helianthus decapetalus), woodland sunflower (Helianthus divaricatus), and pale-leaved sunflower (Helianthus strumosus). Photo credit J. Dean via Unsplash.
Native pipevine swallowtail butterfly (Battus philenor) on one of Maine’s native thistles, field thistle (Cirsium discolor), swamp thistle (Cirsium muticum), or pasture thistle (Cirsium pumilum). Photo credit Joshua J. Cotten via Unsplash.
Native ruby-throated hummingbird feeds from a native cardinal flower, also known as red lobelia (Lobelia cardinalis). Photo credit Joshua J. Cotten via Unsplash.
Endangered monarch butterflies rely on nectar from native sunflowers such as Maine natives thin-leaved sunflower (Helianthus decapetalus), woodland sunflower (Helianthus divaricatus), and pale-leaved sunflower (Helianthus strumosus). Photo credit J. Dean via Unsplash.
Native pipevine swallowtail butterfly (Battus philenor) on one of Maine’s native thistles, field thistle (Cirsium discolor), swamp thistle (Cirsium muticum), or pasture thistle (Cirsium pumilum). Photo credit Joshua J. Cotten via Unsplash.
A native monarch butterfly feeds on a New England aster (New England aster). Photo credit Gary Bendig via Unsplash.
A new native plant group has launched in Midcoast Maine and is now recruiting founding members and officers for its inaugural year. Wild Ones Midcoast Maine is the state’s first chapter of the national nonprofit Wild Ones.
Wild Ones Midcoast Maine promotes environmentally friendly, sound landscaping to preserve biodiversity through the preservation, restoration, and establishment of native plant communities in Midcoast Maine.
The chapter was launched Feb. 9 by a local restoration ecologist and ecological gardener in the wake of the success of Camden’s first native plant sale in September 2022 at the Camden Public Library. The event affirmed the local interest in native plants and clarified the need for more native plant resources in the region.
Wild Ones Midcoast Maine serves Knox, Waldo, Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties but is open to all, regardless of resident status in the Midcoast area or state.