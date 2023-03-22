Camden Herald

Poets' Corner co-founders

The late co-founders of the Rockport Public Library's Poets' Corner, George Chappell and Jim Ostheimer.

Poets’ Corner and the Rockport Public Library announce four opportunities to celebrate National Poetry Month at the library. Every Thursday afternoon in April, from 4 to 5 p.m., the public is invited to attend readings by the library’s resident poetry workshop members. Refreshments will be provided.

The first two events will be dedicated to remembering works by Rockport Public Library Poets’ Corner co-founders, George Chappell (on April 6) and Jim Ostheimer (on April 13).

Tags

Recommended for you