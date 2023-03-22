A new native plant group has launched in Midcoast Maine and is now recruiting founding members and officers for its inaugural year. Wild Ones Midcoast Maine is the state’s first chapter of the national nonprofit Wild Ones.
The late co-founders of the Rockport Public Library's Poets' Corner, George Chappell and Jim Ostheimer.
Poets’ Corner and the Rockport Public Library announce four opportunities to celebrate National Poetry Month at the library. Every Thursday afternoon in April, from 4 to 5 p.m., the public is invited to attend readings by the library’s resident poetry workshop members. Refreshments will be provided.
The first two events will be dedicated to remembering works by Rockport Public Library Poets’ Corner co-founders, George Chappell (on April 6) and Jim Ostheimer (on April 13).
The last two events on April 20 and 27 will include readings of poems written by current members of the RPL Poets’ Corner. Members include Sara Eastler, Bill Eberle, Eileen Hugo, Paul McFarland, Jon Potter, Fran Vigeant, and Dana Wildes.
The group of local poets meets regularly on first and third Thursdays at 4 p.m. at the Rockport Public Library. New members are always welcome. For more information, please contact the Rockport Public Library or email: bill@wcedesign.com.