The Healing Garden, a Midcoast-region educational nonprofit, is offering a series of free and donations-based healing programs for the public at various locations around the Midcoast area.

A volunteer-led organization, The Healing Garden was formed in May 2022 by local doctors, nurses, healers, caregivers, and therapists who recognized the need for increasing and promoting equitable access to alternative and holistic wellness programs.

