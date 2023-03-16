The Healing Garden, a Midcoast-region educational nonprofit, is offering a series of free and donations-based healing programs for the public at various locations around the Midcoast area.
A volunteer-led organization, The Healing Garden was formed in May 2022 by local doctors, nurses, healers, caregivers, and therapists who recognized the need for increasing and promoting equitable access to alternative and holistic wellness programs.
“There is a serious medical crisis in our community,” said Dr. Kerri Vacher, a local naturopath and family nurse practitioner and vice president of The Healing Garden, “People are requiring more and more complex care in a system that is overloaded and can’t accommodate the needs of complex patients. There is only enough time in a primary care visit to apply a band-aid when there is a water hose of problems gushing from each patient.”
Vacher continues, “The only way to provide safe care is to spend extra time, stay late, document and take care of patients at home, at night and on the weekends. I know over a dozen providers who have retired early or left the profession all together in the last few years because of the demands of working in the healthcare field. Their absence has only made the burden worse for those who remain. What is worse is that administration for these companies offer no real promise of improvement or solutions. Instead, they increase the number of patients in the caseload and double book appointments.”
“We need a new healthcare system that gets upstream of problems. We need comprehensive mental health support, stress management training, diet and lifestyle counseling and support. We need trauma centered care. We need providers and healthcare staff to be valued and well-treated and trained in emotional regulation not professional distancing. The Healing Garden endeavors to create something new which addresses these challenges.”
Diana Maria Chapin, a local healer and behaviorist, who is president of The Healing Garden says, “Our programs focus first on self-awareness, self-empowerment and self-healing. In all of our offerings, people learn more about heart-brain coherence, which is the fundamental quality of well-being. People learn how the heart and brain communicate continuously bi-directionally with each other through four different pathways. When people discover that they can self-regulate their emotions and energy through easy tools related to heart-brain coherence, they see that they can more readily prepare for, adapt to and recover from challenging situations.”
“People leave our events feeling hopeful, energized, empowered and connected, which is much needed in the world right now,” says Chapin. “We are helping one person at a time, which in turn, helps the whole. We invite people to come and attend our events and ensure that nobody will be put on the spot to share their stories — they can just come and listen and receive healing information and healing energy. Our events are free/donations-based and open to all.”
The Healing Garden offers a variety of monthly healing circles on the last Wednesday of each month. The next circle will be held March 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church on Miller Street. On April 1 from 9 a.m. to noon, a “Tools for Healing“ workshop will be held at the Belfast Dance Studio on High Street.