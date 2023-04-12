ROCKPORT — As the ice hockey season came to a close, the Maine Coast Storm Hockey Association presented its Theodore Hedstrom scholarships.
The awards recognize one Storm player from the house hockey program, as well as one from the 10U, 12U and 14U travel teams.
The scholarship recipients include Josie Kelly (house), Cael Howard (10u), Whitney Pearson (12u) and Oliver Adams (14u).
Hedstrom, who loved hockey, baseball and golf, among other things, died in a house fire in Camden a few years ago.
A fundraising three-on-three hockey tourney is held in Hedstrom's memory late each season at the Midcoast Recreation Center.
Kelly, Howard, Pearson and Adams were nominated by their coaches and selected by a committee of Storm parents. The scholarships are awarded to players who best represent the sportsmanship and person Hedstrom embodied, said Erica Gates of MCSA.
"On the ice, Theo Hedstrom was not the fastest skater or the hardest shooter," Gates said. "He most certainly was a brave player and a grinder who worked hard for his team. Theo consistently demonstrated the willingness to embrace his role and to help his team in any way the coaches asked. Theo played with joy and humor and contributed to a fun environment on and off the ice."
Each of the four players will receive a scholarship for 50 percent for the following season.
The funds are raised from the annual Hedstrom tourney, hosted by MRC and Maine Coast Storm Hockey.
Gates congratulated the scholarship winners and thanked this year's participants and sponsors for the tourney. "It was another great success," she said.
Gates provided the following information for the scholarship winners:
Josie Kelly (house)
"Josie has worked incredibly hard this year to develop her skating and player skills. She is focused, determined and never gives up. Josie always has a smile on her face and brings a great attitude to every game and every practice. She rarely gets discouraged and is the quiet teammate who is always making sure to do the right thing for her friends."
Cael Howard (10u)
"Cael not only possesses great skill on the ice, but he embodies the qualities of a great teammate. He is supportive, encouraging and always willing to lend a helping hand to his fellow teammates. After a tough loss he turns players sadness into joy with encouraging words and his standard playful antics. Cael has that infectious personality that spreads positivity to the entire team."
Whitney Pearson (12u)
"This season Whitney grew to become an incredibly solid defensive player who plays with a calm and settled approach. She always makes smart decisions, never gets rattled and has worked hard to become a very strong and fast skater. She always brings a gentle smile and quiet demeanor that supports the rest of her team to play grounded, efficient and effective. Whitney has become an excellent player on the ice, while leading as a great teammate in the locker room."
Oliver Adams (14u)
"Oliver is new to Storm this season and he arrived with a positive attitude, and consistently showed a willingness to work hard and be coachable. In Oliver’s final game of the season he was injured. He was so determined to continue to contribute to the team, that coaches had to require him to not take the ice. His strength of character and ability to put the team before his own pain is one example of the quiet, kind, and consistent strength this skater showed all season."
