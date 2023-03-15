Snow much talent: Windjammers earn KVAC ski honors By Ken Waltz Ken Waltz Sports Editor Author email Mar 15, 2023 Mar 15, 2023 Updated 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Camden Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AUGUSTA — Nine Camden Hills snow athletes, including one being deemed the co-king of the Alpine mountain, have been honored by the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference.The league has released its high school ski honorees for Alpine and Nordic competitors and the Windjammers have nine who are recognized, led by Landon Marquis, the boys co-Alpine skier of the year.The Windjammer girls had eight skiers recognized, while one Windjammer boy, that being Marquis, was honored.For Alpine girls, Zola Robert and Piper Urey of Camden Hills made the league's first team and Lily Stowe, Olive Walker, Maggie Metzler and Greer Lafiura of Camden Hills the second team.Margaret Gill and Abigail Williams of Camden Hills reap all-academic recognition.For Alpine boys, Camden Hills' Marquis earned first-team status, while he and Thatcher Riley of Maranacook were co-Alpine skiers of the year.No Windjammer Nordic skiers were recognized for the league's first or second team. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Windjammers Camden Hills Alpine Ken Waltz Sports Editor Author email Follow Ken Waltz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Digital Edition Edition Archives To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Popular Power restoration continues in Knox County Winter storm forecast leads to cancellations Lobstermen unhappy over proposed changes in legal size of catch Judge weighs whether to allow former MVHS student's sexual harassment lawsuit to go to trial Student-athletes enjoy bounce in steps in MAC all-star games Biz Briefs Transportation services canceled for March 15, 2023 Foundations in Restorative Practice Program Transportation services canceled for March 14, 2023 Engaging Your Critical Thinking Skill In-Person Program at the Hutchinson Center! Breakwater Design & Build, Inc is Growing our Team! More Biz Briefs Biz Offers Spring Hop is Coming Back!! Bonnie’s Place open Thursday! We are open this week!! Heavenly Threads Thrift Shop will be CLOSED on Saturday March 4, 2023 due to the impending snowstorm. We will re-open Wednesday March 8th at 11am. 57 Elm street Camden Due to storms, closed this week. More Biz Offers