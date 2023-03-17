Tickets to the Camden Garden Club 75th Annual Garden Tour — taking place July 20 —will go on sale online April 1. Tickets are $40 and will be available through the Club’s website. Closer to the event. tickets will also be available for in-per…
The Rockport Public Library invites teens and tweens to join the next “no-bake” culinary class on Saturday, March 25, at 10:30 a.m. Youth Services Librarian Stephanie Miller will be teaching students a collection of recipes that do not requir…
Rockport library receives $10,000 donation from Friends
ROCKPORT — In early March, Ann Filley, treasurer of the Friends of the Rockport Library, presented Library Director Ben Blackmon with a donation check for $10,000, to benefit the library.
“We would like to thank everyone who helped make our 2022 book sales successful,” said Filley. Throughout the year, donors contributed thousands of books, DVDs, CDs, puzzles, and games for the sales. Items were priced, sorted, and boxed by a team of volunteers.
In the past two years, the Friends have offered three sales per year, held in the lower level of the Rockport Library. Friends' volunteers helped set up and stock tables and ran multi-day sales.
“Special thanks to all the buyers who bought thousands of books,” said Filley. “Although there are too many volunteers to name in this letter, please know you are deeply appreciated by the Friends and by the Rockport Library.”
Friends of the Rockport Library is a nonprofit organization that introduces library lovers to each other while building connections throughout the community. In past years, the organization has helped purchase library materials; supported the annual butterfly gardens; provided new book stacks and exterior railings and funded programs that serve everyone using the library.