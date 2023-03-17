Camden Herald

ROCKPORT — In early March, Ann Filley, treasurer of the Friends of the Rockport Library, presented Library Director Ben Blackmon with a donation check for $10,000, to benefit the library.

“We would like to thank everyone who helped make our 2022 book sales successful,” said Filley. Throughout the year, donors contributed thousands of books, DVDs, CDs, puzzles, and games for the sales. Items were priced, sorted, and boxed by a team of volunteers.

