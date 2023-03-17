Camden Herald

I read Mr. Cohen's letter regarding coverage of the recent Planning Board meeting and the details on the public hearing on retail cannabis he felt were missing. In it, he shared the opinion that I was "bullying people from the town" and that lifelong Camden resident, respected community and Planning Board member Chrisso Rheault was "seemingly pining for the old days of 'bar fights outside of Gilberts.'" This is a gross mischaracterization of Mr. Rheault's comments, and of the tenor of the public hearing in general. Mr. Cohen was not present at the public hearing or the prior workshop but did submit written comments which were read into the record.

It is important to recognize that the proposed zoning changes to allow recreational and medical dispensaries in Camden were citizen-initiated. The applicants are two residents of Camden. It was, in fact, a foregone conclusion that the request would go on to the Select Board whether the Planning Board voted 4-0 in favor or 0-4 against. That is because the decision whether to send to voters in June is within the purview of the Select Board. It was the Planning Board’s duty to review the proposed ordinance and make any changes thereto that the Board felt would allow for the thoughtful placement of the dispensaries while preserving the character of the Town. It was not our place to put our own opinions above those of the voters.

