Tickets to the Camden Garden Club 75th Annual Garden Tour — taking place July 20 —will go on sale online April 1. Tickets are $40 and will be available through the Club’s website. Closer to the event. tickets will also be available for in-per…
The Rockport Public Library invites teens and tweens to join the next “no-bake” culinary class on Saturday, March 25, at 10:30 a.m. Youth Services Librarian Stephanie Miller will be teaching students a collection of recipes that do not requir…
Planning Board Chairs responds to cannabis meeting letter
I read Mr. Cohen's letter regarding coverage of the recent Planning Board meeting and the details on the public hearing on retail cannabis he felt were missing. In it, he shared the opinion that I was "bullying people from the town" and that lifelong Camden resident, respected community and Planning Board member Chrisso Rheault was "seemingly pining for the old days of 'bar fights outside of Gilberts.'" This is a gross mischaracterization of Mr. Rheault's comments, and of the tenor of the public hearing in general. Mr. Cohen was not present at the public hearing or the prior workshop but did submit written comments which were read into the record.
It is important to recognize that the proposed zoning changes to allow recreational and medical dispensaries in Camden were citizen-initiated. The applicants are two residents of Camden. It was, in fact, a foregone conclusion that the request would go on to the Select Board whether the Planning Board voted 4-0 in favor or 0-4 against. That is because the decision whether to send to voters in June is within the purview of the Select Board. It was the Planning Board’s duty to review the proposed ordinance and make any changes thereto that the Board felt would allow for the thoughtful placement of the dispensaries while preserving the character of the Town. It was not our place to put our own opinions above those of the voters.
As the Board Chair, it is my duty to follow public hearing protocol as outlined by the State of Maine. I did ask community members who spoke to follow the following state requirements: any comments from other parties shared on behalf of the speaker could not be anonymous, and to be entered into the record, needed to include full name and address. Additionally, after the first round of public comments, any additional comments by the public are required to be new information — not repeating previously shared information or arguing with the Board or with the applicants.
It is correct that the majority of people who spoke (including one woman who recently relocated from San Diego and shared concerns based on her experiences there) voiced their displeasure at the idea of allowing a cannabis retail store into Camden. Another resident shared she was in favor of the proposal based on how much it had medically helped her brother, and she made the point that because there is still a stigma surrounding cannabis use, that while legal in Maine, many residents who were in favor might not come to such a venue and share their personal positive experiences.
I agree with Mr. Cohen that Camden residents would do well to watch the recording of the Planning Board meeting, as well as the workshop that preceded it. As one speaker noted, the public hearing is not a jury trial. Simply because more people than not submitted testimony against the proposal does not mean that small group should trump allowing all of the voters of Camden to have their say.
Ultimately, what we voted on was whether or not the proposed ordinance would preserve the character of the Town, and whether to recommend to the Select Board that the people of Camden should have the right to vote on this initiative. Given the citizens of the Town of Camden voted 1870 to 1502 on Question 1 in 2016 to legalize marijuana, and then in June 2019 voted 445 to 92 to allow cultivation in our town, I felt it appropriate to allow the citizens of Camden to vote on the issue and I maintain that the entirety of the Camden community has the right to decide.