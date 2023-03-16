Sailfish girls win state titles in four events, including Flynn Layton in 200 freestyle, Avery Weeks in 100 butterfly, Rana Abess in 500 frees and 200 free relay of Flynn Layton, Adella Brainerd, London Nicolet and Avery Weeks.
ROCKPORT — Pen Bay Medical Center has expanded its Palliative Care program after completing a two-year pilot project funded by a Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare Foundation quality improvement grant.
The grant allowed the program to grow from a hospital-based service to one that provides care to patients wherever needed, adds care team members and creates education opportunities for providers, in order to establish a community-based component.
The expanded Palliative Care team now includes Dr. Marjorie Zyirek-Bacon, board-certified palliative care physician; nurse practitioners Karin McDonald and Alana Rose; Kim Danforth and Brooke Simmons.
The PBMC and Waldo County General Hospital Palliative Care programs provide specialized medical care for people at any age living with serious life-limiting illnesses at any stage and can be provided alongside curative treatment. The Palliative Care teams work together with a patient’s other doctors to deliver an extra layer of support to focus on providing relief from the symptoms and stress of a serious illness and improving the quality of life for the patient and family.
This complementary care also helps patients and families better manage complex symptoms before they become worse, supports increased well-being, helps to avoid unnecessary hospital visits and provides patient-centered and better coordinated plans of care aligned with patient and family wishes.
To learn more about Palliative Care at PBMC, call 301-3090 or visit pbmc.org.