Dr. Alison Maloof

Dr. Alison Maloof will speak on synthetic chemicals in everyday products at Rockport Public Library April 5. Photo courtesy of Dr. Maloof.

The Rockport Public Library’s “Let’s Feel Better” series continues Wednesday, April 5, at 6 p.m. with a presentation entitled, “What’s in YOUR Washing Machine? Everyday Chemicals We Encounter.” Dr. Alison Maloof, of Atlas Naturopathic Health Center in Rockport will give an informational presentation focusing on potentially harmful ingredients found in products around the house.

It has been 85 years since the U.S. Congress passed a regulation on what ingredients are allowed in cosmetics. In that time thousands of synthetic chemicals have been developed and added to everyday products from moisturizers to laundry detergent. Maloof will discuss how to identify unsafe ingredients, what effects they have on health, and how to reduce exposure.

