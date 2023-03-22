First National Bank and First National Wealth Management have become the first sponsors of downtown Camden lampposts through the Camden Garden Club’s inaugural lamppost sponsorship program. Leaders from the Camden Garden Club were presented w…
The Rockport Public Library’s “Let’s Feel Better” series continues Wednesday, April 5, at 6 p.m. with a presentation entitled, “What’s in YOUR Washing Machine? Everyday Chemicals We Encounter.” Dr. Alison Maloof, of Atlas Naturopathic Health Center in Rockport will give an informational presentation focusing on potentially harmful ingredients found in products around the house.
It has been 85 years since the U.S. Congress passed a regulation on what ingredients are allowed in cosmetics. In that time thousands of synthetic chemicals have been developed and added to everyday products from moisturizers to laundry detergent. Maloof will discuss how to identify unsafe ingredients, what effects they have on health, and how to reduce exposure.
Maloof received her Doctorate of Naturopathic Medicine from National University of Health Sciences in Chicago, and completed a two-year accredited residency in Vermont after naturopathic medical school. She opened Atlas Naturopathic Health Center in 2021.
For more information about this and other programs at the Rockport Library, visit Rockport.lib.me.us.