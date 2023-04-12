Camden Herald

Talented gymnasts

From left, North Atlantic Gymnastics Academy's Bella Barnes, Camden Contakos, Rowan McWilliams, Charlotte Nelson, Maia Andrews, Abby Hise and Laura Hepner. Not pictured is Ella McClean.

 Photo courtesy of Stacey Contakos

ROCKPORT — North Atlantic Gymnastics Academy gymnasts have excelled on a variety of levels and will continue to compete in topnotch events in the coming weeks.

One group attended the USA Gymnastics state championships on Saturday, March 25 at Pelham High School in New Hampshire. The Level 7, 8, and 9 gymnasts participated in the meet, held in New Hampshire to share judges.