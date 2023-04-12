ROCKPORT — North Atlantic Gymnastics Academy gymnasts have excelled on a variety of levels and will continue to compete in topnotch events in the coming weeks.
One group attended the USA Gymnastics state championships on Saturday, March 25 at Pelham High School in New Hampshire. The Level 7, 8, and 9 gymnasts participated in the meet, held in New Hampshire to share judges.
Stacey Contakos of NAGA said athletes who placed among the top seven overall, regardless of age group, formed the Super 7 and will represent Maine at the Region 6 championships.
The Level 9/10 regional championships will be on Friday and Saturday, April 15-16 and Level 7/8 championships on Friday and Saturday, April 22-23.
The meets will be at the Springfield Convention Center in Massachusetts and will include athletes from Region 6, which includes Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New York.
The eight NAGA gymnasts who attended the state meet qualified for the regional championships, Stacey Contakos said.
Gymnasts performed on balance beam, uneven parallel bars, floor exercise and vault. If they competed in the four events, they scored all-around.
The NAGA results from the state meet were:
Level 7 (combined age division)
Ella McClean — Fourth on vault (9.0), sixth on bars (8.85), sixth on beam (8.15), fifth on floor (9.225) and sixth all-around (35.225).
Maia Andrews — Eighth on vault (8.85), ninth on bars (7.95), fourth on beam (8.425), eighth on floor (9.1) and seventh all-around (34.325).
Rowan McWilliams — Fifth on vault (8.925), seventh on bars (8.25), ninth on beam (7.825), sixth on floor (9.125) and eighth all-around (34.15).
Level 8 (junior division)
Laura Hepner — Third on vault (8.775), second on bars (9.475), fifth on beam (7.85), second on floor (9.3) and fourth all-around (35.4).
Level 8 (senior division)
Charlotte Nelson — Seventh on vault (7.8), fifth on bars (8.775), sixth on beam (7.65), third on floor (9.0) and fourth all-around (33.225).
Abby Hise — Fifth on vault (8.2), seventh on bars (7.65), fifth on beam (7.75), seventh on floor (8.625) and sixth all-around (32.225).
Level 9 (junior division)
Camden Contakos — Second on vault (9.225), third on bars (8.0), fourth on beam (8.425), second on floor (9.1) and second all-around (34.75).
Level 9 (senior division)
Bella Barnes — Event specialist on vault and floor. First on vault (9.3) and fourth on floor (7.05)
Those NAGA gymnasts, as well as the younger athletes, will be back in action on Saturday, April 29 for the NGA Maine state meet in Ellsworth. They will attempt to qualify for the NGA regional championship meet in May in Providence, R.I., Stacey Contakos said.
She said the NAGA boys team will be back in action for the NGA Maine state meet on Sunday, April 23 in Plymouth, N.H. Similar to the girls meet, there was the need to share judges and have combined the meet. The boys will attempt to qualify for the NGA national meet in June in New Orleans.