LINCOLNVILLE — Borne of love and driven by the belief that anyone should be able to make a living as an artist, the inaugural Lincolnville Art Festival is starting its first cycle on Aug. 19 and 20.
The festival will feature a trail of open studio tours, a flea market and more through sponsorships from Dot’s Market, Whale’s Tooth Pub and Lincolnville General store. When visitors tour a minimum of three studios, they receive discounts on food purchases through sponsors.
The trail follows a map between Lincolnville Center and Lincolnville Beach and can be viewed on the landing page at vandervenstudios.com/lincolnville-arts-festival/. The page also includes participating artist information and photo highlights of their works.
“I love my town. It’s ridiculous how many artists live here,” said artist Siem van der Ven. “A big part of the fabric of Lincolnville is its artists. In other cities and towns, an art class can be a fun elective. But here, there are generations of professional artists. It can be a different reality here.
“There’s a history, the artists on Slab City in the 20th century, big hitters and internationally known artists have lived and created in Lincolnville for decades. I want to shed light on this place and its artists.”
Though he refuses to take credit as the founder of the festival, van der Ven is certainly the catalyst. When he first posted about the budding festival on the Lincolnville Bulletin Board on May 21, he drew organizers and artists alike toward his vision for the festival.
Van der Ven, who primarily works with stoneware sculptures and acrylic paint, taught art at Camden High School for 17 years and said he feels deep pride regarding his former students’ work, some of whom are participating in the festival.
“It’s all about the connections,” he said, explaining that the unique differences between the residents of Lincolnville were a reason to celebrate and bridge gaps. People in town, though often outspoken and sometimes at odds with one another, would also generously give of their time and resources whenever a need arose, said van der Ven.
“We used the Ducktrap bridge logo [as the festival icon] because we want to bridge gaps in community,” he said.
Whale’s Tooth Pub will be hosting artists who do not have their own studios, and van der Ven hopes this portion of the festival will grow, and that others will fill the pub space in the future.
Though some artists have pointed out that they think the festival is overdue, van der Ven said, “I think the seed was always there ready to be watered. A big part of why I do clay is because it’s a material that always teaches me that I’m part of something bigger. I didn’t invent any of this; I just want to be a part of something bigger. I want to shed light on this community.”
Though he was unable to reserve the gazebo for music as there were no permits being given at this time due to work being done in the space, van der Ven said that he envisions musical events in the future, along with food trucks and barbecue fundraisers.
“I want this to be a resource. I want to help artists. I always tried to provide an opportunity, pedagogically and practically, for my students to do their best work, and this falls in line with that.
“If people know that Lincolnville is a great place, it is an opportunity for Lincolnville to be its best self,” he said.