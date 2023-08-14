Camden Herald

Inside the studio

Visitors of the festival will tour studios like van der Ven's to learn about the craft and history of Lincolnville art. Aug. 2023. 

 Photo by Freyja Grey

LINCOLNVILLE — Borne of love and driven by the belief that anyone should be able to make a living as an artist, the inaugural Lincolnville Art Festival is starting its first cycle on Aug. 19 and 20.

The festival will feature a trail of open studio tours, a flea market and more through sponsorships from Dot’s Market, Whale’s Tooth Pub and Lincolnville General store. When visitors tour a minimum of three studios, they receive discounts on food purchases through sponsors.

Art

Van der Ven's art sits on display in his studio, Aug. 2023. 
Siem van der Ven

Van der Ven shows love to his dog, Dove, in his Lincolnville home, 2023.
The studio

Siem van der Ven's studio awaits visitors, Aug. 2023.