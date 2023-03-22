Camden Herald

Lamppost sponsorships

Leaders of First National Bank and First National Wealth Management present a check for first two sponsored lampposts to leaders of the Camden Garden Club. Photo courtesy Camden Garden Club.

First National Bank and First National Wealth Management have become the first sponsors of downtown Camden lampposts through the Camden Garden Club’s inaugural lamppost sponsorship program. Leaders from the Camden Garden Club were presented with a check by the Bank’s leaders to commemorate their leadership in the Club’s inaugural lamppost sponsorship program.

The Club encourages local businesses and members of the community to join in sponsoring a lamppost to be a part of this historic effort. As of March 20, just 14 of the 50 lampposts were still available for sponsorship with support for 36 lampposts having already been pledged.

