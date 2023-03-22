A new native plant group has launched in Midcoast Maine and is now recruiting founding members and officers for its inaugural year. Wild Ones Midcoast Maine is the state’s first chapter of the national nonprofit Wild Ones.
Poets’ Corner and the Rockport Public Library announce four opportunities to celebrate National Poetry Month at the library. Every Thursday afternoon in April, from 4 to 5 p.m., the public is invited to attend readings by the library’s reside…
Leaders of First National Bank and First National Wealth Management present a check for first two sponsored lampposts to leaders of the Camden Garden Club. Photo courtesy Camden Garden Club.
First National Bank and First National Wealth Management have become the first sponsors of downtown Camden lampposts through the Camden Garden Club’s inaugural lamppost sponsorship program. Leaders from the Camden Garden Club were presented with a check by the Bank’s leaders to commemorate their leadership in the Club’s inaugural lamppost sponsorship program.
The Club encourages local businesses and members of the community to join in sponsoring a lamppost to be a part of this historic effort. As of March 20, just 14 of the 50 lampposts were still available for sponsorship with support for 36 lampposts having already been pledged.
This is the first year that the Camden Garden Club is offering lamppost sponsorships, which cover the costs of Camden’s iconic lamppost decorations including the hanging baskets and wreaths.
Sponsors have the option of being thanked with their name on a tag on the lamppost, or honoring someone by naming them on the tag. Lamppost sponsorships are valid for one year with the sponsorship cycle ending in February when the wreaths are taken down. The current sponsorship cycle is Spring 2023 — February 2024.
Sponsorships are processed as donations and are tax deductible. $250 covers all of the costs associated with the lamppost’s summer flower baskets and winter holiday wreaths.
Visit the Camden Garden Club’s website at camdengardenclub.org for more information and to place a sponsorship donation.