LINCOLNVILLE — Did you know that a sperm whale can dive to 7,000 feet deep, or that it has to think about every breath it takes?
Those are the kinds of things a group of children and their families learned Wednesday, March 8 during a hands-on learning event at the Lincolnville Community Library.
Staff and students from College of the Atlantic brought the skull and spine of a 17-foot minke whale to the library. Children in attendance were given an opportunity to organize the piles of vertebrae and put the whale back together again while learning fun facts about the ocean’s majestic mammals.
This specimen was a juvenile female (adults can grow up to 30 feet in length). It was found beached and tangled up in lines in the 1980s, according to speaker Carrie Graham, director of the Dorr Museum of Natural History.
Five College of the Atlantic students assisted Graham in running the event, which was offered free in memory of Ginny Yarnell, who had been a library board member and volunteer.
Daniel Dunkle started working as a journalist in the Midcoast in 1998 as a cub reporter at The Courier-Gazette. He serves as executive editor of The Courier-Gazette, The Camden Herald and The Republican Journal, and covers the town of Camden for the newspapers. In addition to news stories, he has written humor columns, movie reviews, short stories and novels. He lives in Rockland with his wife Christine Dunkle, who also works for MaineStay Media, two children and two useless cats.