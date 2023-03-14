Camden Herald

Bones, Baleen and Whale Ecology

Children put together the skeleton of a 17-foot minke whale March 8 at the Lincolnville Community Library.

 Photo by Daniel Dunkle

LINCOLNVILLE — Did you know that a sperm whale can dive to 7,000 feet deep, or that it has to think about every breath it takes?

Those are the kinds of things a group of children and their families learned Wednesday, March 8 during a hands-on learning event at the Lincolnville Community Library.

Organizing the bones

Children and parents organize whale vertebrae at the Lincolnville Community Library on March 8. 
College of the Atlantic team

Carrie Graham, director of the Dorr Museum of Natural History, offers a talk on whale ecology March 8 at the Lincolnville Community Library. 
Down the line

The skull and spine of a minke whale serve as learning tools at the Lincolnville Community Library on March 8. 
A puzzle made of bones

Children organize whale vertebrae March 8 during an ecology discussion at the Lincolnville Community Library. 
Talk to the skull

Carrie Graham, director of the Dorr Museum of Natural History, uses a minke whale skull as a educational tool March 8. 

