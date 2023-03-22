Camden Herald

Brandon Boey, of Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank has announced that Brandon Boey has been promoted to senior vice president, general counsel and director of compliance.

CAMDEN — Camden National Bank has announced that Brandon Boey has been promoted to senior vice president, general counsel and director of compliance. In his new role as general counsel, he will oversee the management of legal, corporate, and business matters pertaining to the bank. As director of compliance, he will ensure that the bank's policies, procedures, and practices adhere to federal regulations.

“Since joining Camden National Bank in 2020, Brandon has strongly supported the bank’s legal and compliance efforts, bringing a fresh perspective to our team,” said Gregory A. Dufour president and chief executive officer of Camden National Bank. “He embodies the core values that as a company we hold dear, especially as we work to ensure that the most robust risk practices and governance standards are in place.”

