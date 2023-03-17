Camden Herald

CAMDEN — Camden National Bank has announced that Kathleen (Kate) Bellmore has been promoted to senior vice president, talent acquisition & diversity, equity, and inclusion officer. In her new role, she will continue to lead the organization’s talent acquisition function while also leading the Bank’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts.

“Adding this important role to our organization will help us become a stronger company with Kate’s guidance,” said Gregory A. Dufour president and chief executive officer of Camden National Bank. “Kate brings extensive knowledge with over 15 years of experience in human resources and truly understands the value that a diverse workforce adds to how well we serve our customers and communities who encompass different perspectives and backgrounds.”

