The Curtis boys in Vegas

From left, Billy Dee Williams, Lynda Carter, Benjamin Curtis, Tony Curtis, Gary Busey and Nicholas Curtis during a Vegas trip.

 Courtesy of Ben Curtis

“My father had the ability to make me feel like the most special, unique, desired person. He liked recognizing himself in me, there was definitely favoritism.

“However, I had already mourned my relationship with him in the last four years that preceded his death.”

Ben and Tony Curtis

Ben Curtis, left, with his father Tony during graduation.
Ben Curtis

Ben Curtis shares intimate details on his past with actor Tony Curtis as his father.

