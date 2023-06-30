“My father had the ability to make me feel like the most special, unique, desired person. He liked recognizing himself in me, there was definitely favoritism.
“However, I had already mourned my relationship with him in the last four years that preceded his death.”
Ben Curtis, son of film actor Tony Curtis, shared some candid reflections about his life, both with and without his father’s presence, in an exclusive interview with the Camden Herald.
Curtis, who lives in Lincolnville with his partner and two younger sons, said he moved to Maine 11 years ago to seek peace, and to discover himself beyond his father’s influence.
“When my parents were married, I saw my father quite a lot. My parents divorced when I was around eight, and then his parenting was part-time. He was still working; he was still an actor.
“He was in his late 40s when I was born, he had made his money and had all the stuff he wanted by that point. Like anybody, he was probably trying to figure out who he was and trying to find some sort of peace. Through travel and art, the lifestyle he sought was extravagant because he came from nothing. He stayed in the best places, hanging out with people in the same industry or with similar fortune.
“When we were all together, I felt included. When he traveled without us, when he left with my mother, my life felt secluded. We lived up in the hills of Bel Air. We had a nanny, we were taken care of by other people,” said Curtis.
Curtis said that he and his late brother Nicholas, who died from a heroin overdose in 1994 at the age of 23, were raised by their nanny, an Irish woman named Nancy.
When Tony Curtis divorced his mother in 1982, third wife Leslie Allen, Curtis recalled being devastated at losing his red-headed Nancy, his deepest and most secure relationship up to that point. He said it felt like they were ripped apart from each other, with no real chance to say goodbye or process that loss.
“I saw her once more, when I was sixteen years old. It was at one of my father’s art shows. I’ll always feel this bittersweet pain over losing her.
“After the divorce, I saw my father maybe every other weekend. Eventually, we moved to Cape Cod. After that, I saw him maybe four to five times a year.
“When we were together, it was awesome. I think my dad, I think he tried. He tried to teach us values, it was a double-edged sword of coming from nothing and having built this empire, he understood the value of working hard. There was a balance of trying to show us both sides. He once took us to his one-room childhood home in the Bronx where they all lived, and my grandfather worked as a tailor. He made a point to show us where he grew up and what lifestyle he led at our age.
"Now, we were staying at the best hotels in New York City, it was really interesting to see but difficult to grasp when we’re being treated like royalty at the Pierre or St. Regis in extravagant rooms and restaurants.
“As a kid, how do you process that? How do you balance what he’s saying with how we were living at the time?”
“I felt enormous pressure to transform my life like he did, the expectations were really high — but never for acting. He never wanted me to pursue that as a career. Though we all felt pushed in that direction, not by our parents but by everyone else. Jamie got into it early, she had a better understanding of the industry and worked really hard to get where she is,” Curtis said of his half-sister, Jamie Lee Curtis.
For Curtis and his brother, the expectations were set: “doctor or lawyer.”
“They were very, very high expectations. That’s hard. When you don’t fully grasp where he came from, there was no sense of urgency to crawl out of a desperate pit of poverty to achieve something like my father did. There was a lapse in understanding, which drove our realities apart,” said Curtis.
Though he never put his heart into pursuing a career on screen, Curtis confessed that he did have an interest in acting, “I felt comfortable in front of the camera, it felt natural. But the concept of what it took to win a role, to do what they did, was very foreign to me. With the lifestyle I was already living, the determination and motivation just weren’t there. There was no work ethic.
“What was I working toward if I had everything?”
Curtis moved to Cape Cod with his mother and brother when he was 11. The Bel Air mansion and European vacations disappeared.
“Our lifestyle changed drastically after my parent’s divorce. Most of the traveling and vacations I’ve experienced were all done by the age of eight. My mother was left in the dust, struggling with where he, my father, left her.
“She had become accustomed to being Tony Curtis’s wife, and suddenly she wasn’t.”
Curtis shared that as soon as his parents divorced, they inspired a mutual bitterness towards each other, and the way they spoke about each other to their sons was inappropriate.
“It was very unfortunate,” he said, “They hated each other. We experienced our parents hating each other for the rest of their lives, there was no reconciliation. It became normal. The whole extended family dynamic was so chaotic, yet so normal to me. Growing up, the normalcy of that dysfunction was never examined. I put it off somewhere. Kids are resilient, and I feel I learned to just try to enjoy the times I had with my father."
Curtis said he now finds himself avoiding conflict instead of seeking resolution. He’s very sensitive to any displays of dysfunction in front of his sons. “It’s very uncomfortable,” he admitted.
The expectations he sets for his sons are a far cry from the expectations his father set for him. Curtis said he hopes his sons, Nicholas, 27, Jacob, 11, and Kristofer, 8, gain understanding, build skills. “I want them to be okay with communicating their desires, feeling they have an emotional safe space to express themselves. I want them to feel open, to be able to tell me what they want.
“I never felt that with my dad.
“I always felt I needed to satisfy what he wanted, so he would be proud, which was a very hard thing to do with my father. It felt like a monumental task to get him to say, ‘Good job. You’re doing amazing.’
“What we got was, ‘Hey, Handsome. You’re looking great. Your hair looks great. How many girlfriends do you have?’ It was all about having an image of being a charming gentleman, of looking a part. That’s how he treated my brother and me. That’s who we were to him, little models of himself.”
The exorbitant number of girlfriends Tony Curtis had between wives became normal to Curtis. Between Tony’s marriages to Leslie Allen and his next wife, Andrea Savio, Curtis said he was cognizant of at least a hundred women his father dated.
“We were exposed to that lifestyle, and eventually, we mimicked it. We tried to figure out how to juggle multiple girlfriends. It’s made relationships and intimacy very difficult.”
Then, when Curtis was 23, he became a father himself.
“I re-lived what my dad did to me, unfortunately. I was out of the picture. I divorced; I was really young. I repeated what my father did. I thought that finances could fix it, that as long as I was able to provide, that it would be enough. I was partying. I ran from that; I ran from anything that was uncomfortable or painful. And I tried to forget about it, I tried to pretend he didn’t exist because the pain was too immense to deal with. So, I made those mistakes right away.”
“Fortunately, I was able to mend [the relationship with his son] and be open about my own experiences. It’s funny, because my conversations with my son mirror my own with my father at that age.
"'Hey, how’s it going?’
"'Good.’
"'What’s going on?’
"'Not much.’
"'How’s everything?’
'"Good.’
“‘Have a girlfriend?’
“‘Yeah.’
“In my father’s first autobiography, he describes the exact same scenario. Literally one-word answers, exactly how I was,” laughed Curtis.
Curtis said that he has made an effort to grow closer with his eldest son, “He would say we’re close now. We reconnected awhile back.”
“There were extreme parenting differences between my father and me,” said Curtis, and according to him, his sons’ childhoods were juxtaposed with his own.
“When I was 12, I stayed at the Playboy Mansion for a week. My dad and Hugh Hefner were very good friends. I visited the mansion from age 7 to age 20, for different things, for parties. We’d go screen movies on Sundays. That’s the type of hangout I had with my father; I never would have done anything like that with my boys,” said Curtis, adding that he would not consider a visit to the Playboy Mansion as a rite of passage.
“It threw me for a loop. It’s not a good thing for outlook on life, on women. It was a different place, a different time. My son Jacob just turned 11, and I couldn’t imagine taking him to a place like that.
“I wouldn’t bring my sons to an environment like that. I don’t think my father included that in his book, that he took his two young sons to the Playboy Mansion and let them fend for themselves. I left heartbroken because I fell in love with Hugh Hefner’s girlfriend. She said, ‘Come back when you’re 18 and we’ll get married.’ I was a mess at 12 years old, devastated and flying back to the Cape.
“Relationships have always been hard for me. I keep trying to learn from what I experienced. Like, why is it that certain things make me uncomfortable, like being vulnerable? Just that has been a huge struggle. It’s easier to be vulnerable with my boys than with a partner. Even when it doesn’t come naturally, it’s important for me to open up to my boys, to connect, to own up to mistakes.
“I felt under-parented, so I over-parent. I get hung up on the details, the values, because I never had that.
“At the end of the day, I get hung up on the parenting. Even my son Jacob says, ‘Dad, you gotta be more flexible’ and it’s true, I get too rigid with the way things ‘need’ to be, but the bottom line is I’m there.
“I’m there every day when they wake up and I’m there every night when they go to sleep. And that is important to me. If nothing else, that’s what it’s all about. To me, personally in my life, that’s the most important thing in parenting, is being present every day.
“I may be tough now, but I hope they look back one day, and it makes sense to them. That they understand. I was messed up. I’m lucky I survived my 20s and made it out, only discovering who I am in the last 5 years.
“I had to come here [to Maine] and make major life changes to begin to discover who I am. And I’m still discovering myself. It’s not ideal, I feel like that’s not the way it’s supposed to be. Because of how I grew up, I might have avoided conflicts and struggles if I had a tiny bit of direction early on.
“I used my father's fame to my advantage when I needed to, but our privacy was invaded all the time. My earliest memories were of being stared at when we were out with my dad. We hated it, yet it became a reliable source of attention, of fame, which we became dependent on.
"It definitely had an effect on us, how we were able to trust others.”
On his desires for his own sons, Curtis said, “I want them to make their own decisions. And to know they always have support. If I have the means to help them build something, I will do so. My dad never did that for me. He paid for school, but never helped me build my life in any way. The moral support too, that wasn’t there.”
A media frenzy followed Tony Curtis’s death in September of 2010, speculating on his decision to bequeath the entirety of his estate to his 6th wife, Jill Vandenberg. His five surviving children were snubbed, which Curtis said he recognized as a probability.
“I saw him for his 80th birthday. Maybe four years before he passed. He got sick and was alienated. It was hard to get ahold of him. I felt like I saw the whole thing coming. That decision...that time, was really difficult. It was a difficult loss. I lost my relationship before he died. I was in a bad place emotionally; I was very angry. I was angry at him for allowing this person [Vandenberg] — who we all loved at one point — to completely change his relationship with his children. And he just let it happen.
“I didn’t want to be involved in a charade of a funeral. I did my own thing to grieve.
"I had very good years with my father, that none of my sisters had. He wasn’t a good father, that was obvious, especially to his daughters. They wanted a real father.”
Curtis continued, “When you were in my dad's graces, you feel special. You were special, you were treated specially. It’s so hard to deny that or reject it. I wanted my father, I wanted everything he gave me.
“That was normal to me. That’s all I knew. That’s who my father was.”
Ben Curtis works as a bar manager and design consultant specializing in custom bars. He said that he continues to engage in introspection and personal growth, while currently writing a memoir and finding joy in tending his garden.