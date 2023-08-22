Courier-Gazette

Camden Public Library will offer remote-working spaces

Camden Public Library will offer remote-working spaces, funded by a grant from the Maine State Library.

The Camden Public Library has been awarded funding to support “Remote Work through Libraries” through a grant from the Maine State Library. The grant will be used to create remote-working spaces within the third-floor Reading Room.

“We have constant requests for spaces in which to conduct business calls, online meetings, and work areas,” said Nikki Maounis, Camden Public Library executive director. “With the help of this grant we are finally able to build the capacity to host such meetings, on a limited basis.”

