Friday, May 19
Domestic Violence Roundtable Discussion —
New Hope Midcoast, Midcoast Maine’s comprehensive domestic violence resource center, will host a free Domestic Violence Roundtable Discussion. From 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mid-Coast School of Technology, 1 Main St., Rockland. 691-5969.
Puppet Show, 'Everyone Loves Pirates!' —
Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers come to Camden-Rockport Middle School. From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Camden-Rockport Middle School, 34 Knowlton St., Camden. 236-3642.
DaPonte String Quartet —
This concert program includes Beethoven's "String Trio in G Major, Op. 9, No. 1" and Brahm's "Piano Quartet in C Minor, Op. 60" with pianist Laura Kargul. From 7 to 8:30 pm. Union Hall, 24 Central St., Rockport.
Watts Hall Band Dance Party —
Grab a friend (or two) and your favorite dancing shoes, and come out for an unforgettable night of music, dancing and fun. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Watts Hall Community Arts, 174 Main St., Thomaston.
Spanish songs and stories —
Join for a session focused on basic exposure to foreign language and culture through traditional folk and children’s songs from Spain and Latin America. 10:30 to 11:30 am. Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St., Rockland.
Saturday, May 20
Marshall Point Lighthouse Museum and Shop opening —
Marshall Point Lighthouse Museum and Shop "soft opening." 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Marshall Point Lighthouse, Marshall Point Road, Saint George.
Camden Festival of Poetry —
The first Camden Festival of Poetry will feature a keynote by inaugural poet Richard Blanco and include readings from area poets, music, workshop/discussion groups and a book fair. 1 to 5 p.m. First Congregational Church of Camden, 55 Elm St., Camden.
Met Opera Simulcast, 'Don Giovanni' —
Metropolitan Opera simulcasts from New York City continue with Mozart’s "Don Giovanni." An encore will be presented Tuesday, May 30, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland. 594-0070.
Handbells for Hope Concert —
Penobscot Bay Ringers performs a variety of familiar hymns and popular songs, as well as some pieces composed specifically for handbells from 3 to 4 p.m. Nativity Lutheran Church, 179 Old County Road, Rockport.
We Still Dance (âs nupumukâunean) —
This dance theater piece, created in collaboration with the Aquinnah Cultural Center and Boston’s Danza Orgánica, is part of the Strand’s New Century Series. Appropriate for all ages 7 to 8 p.m. Oceanside High School, 400 Broadway, Rockland, 594-0070.
Lincolnville Center Indoor Flea Market —
Lincolnville Center Indoor Flea Market will be held Saturday, May 20 from 8 a.m. to noon in the Community Building at 18 Searsmont Road, Route 173, Lincolnville Center. The event is sponsored by the United Christian Church. For more information humm@tidewater.net.
Sunday, May 21
Rockland Bicycle Club recreational ride —
The Rockland Bicycle Club will host a recreational ride beginning at Rockland Harbor Park. From 9 to 10 a.m. Harbor Park, 1 Pleasant St., Rockland.
Adult Makerspace —
Drop-in for exploring, making and creating in CMCA's ArtLab studio. At the beginning, guest artist Sue Michlovitz will demonstrate a variety of handmade books. 10 a.m. to noon. Center for Maine Contemporary Art, 21 Winter St., Rockland.
Marshall Point Lighthouse Museum and Shop opening —
Marshall Point Lighthouse Museum and Shop "soft opening." noon to 4 p.m. Marshall Point Lighthouse, Marshall Point Road, Saint George.
Spring carnival —
Games and prizes, Bounce house and water slide (Signed waiver provided at event), hot dogs, etc. From 1 to 4 p.m. Salvage Church, 30 Sherers Lane, Rockland, 596-6686.
Author Talk, 'Disaster at Bar Harbor Ferry' —
Mac Smith relates the story of Maine’s worst maritime tragedy in 1899 in this free, live presentation. 2 to 3:30 p.m. Cushing Public Library, 39 Cross Road, Cushing, 691-0833.
Spring Concert —
On a Ring and a Prayer Bell Ringers and the Midcoast Brass Quintet perform this concert to benefit the Area Interfaith Outreach Food and Energy Assistance Program, from 3 to 4 p.m. Second Congregational Church of Warren, 252 Main St., Warren, 273-2338.
Comedian Gary Gulman —
Comedian Gary Gulman brings his “Born On 3rd Base” tour to the Strand Theatre stage, from 7:30 pm to 9 p.m. The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, 594-0070.
Wednesday, May 24
Maine Coast Heritage Trust Teen Ag Crew Tour —
Maine Coast Heritage Trust’s Teen Ag Crew will lead a free tour of its food bank garden at Erickson Fields Preserve, 164 West St. in Rockport. The tour will be one hour long and start at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24; rain date Thursday, May 25. Attendees will learn about the Teen Agricultural Crew, a social entrepreneurial internship where a crew of teens ages 14-18 raise vegetables naturally for the local food system, including food pantries and public schools. Preregistration is required, and admission is free. Attendees must wear closed-toe shoes and children must be accompanied by an adult. More information and registration can be found online aldermere.org/programs/aldermere/farm-tour/ and by calling 236-2739.
Empty Bowl community service dinner —
The 21st-annual Empty Bowl community service supper is coming up Wednesday, May 24 at Medomak Valley High School, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Medomak Valley High School, 320 Manktown Road, Waldoboro.
Thursday, May 25
Camden Garden Club Spring Plant Sale —
Camden Garden Club will hold its Annual Spring Plant Sale Thursday, May 25 at St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church, 33 Chestnut St., Camden, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The proceeds benefit the Camden Garden Club’s scholarship fund. Donations to the scholarship fund can be tax deductible. For more information, visit the Club’s website and sign up for the newsletter at camdengardenclub.org.
Friday, May 26
Session Americana —
Rowdy, freewheeling modern hootenannies by the Somerville, Massachusetts sextet will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight at SKAL, 6 Bodwell Lane, Carver's Pond, Vinalhaven.