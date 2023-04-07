Courier-Gazette

Camden town office (1)

Camden Town Office.

 By Denise DeVaney

CAMDEN — The Camden Select Board gave initial approval to an $11 million budget during a long and sometimes heated meeting April 4.

The board voted 4-1 to approve the budget, which is up about 6 percent from the previous budget. 

Executive Editor

Daniel Dunkle started working as a journalist in the Midcoast in 1998 as a cub reporter at The Courier-Gazette. He serves as executive editor of The Courier-Gazette, The Camden Herald and The Republican Journal, and covers the town of Camden for the newspapers. In addition to news stories, he has written humor columns, movie reviews, short stories and novels. He lives in Rockland with his wife Christine Dunkle, who also works for MaineStay Media, two children and two useless cats. 

Recommended for you