CAMDEN — The Camden Select Board gave initial approval to an $11 million budget during a long and sometimes heated meeting April 4.
The board voted 4-1 to approve the budget, which is up about 6 percent from the previous budget.
Select Board member Stephanie French voted against the motion.
French raised concerns about the process at the beginning of the meeting arguing the town charter calls for a public hearing before the board votes to approve sending the budget on to voters at Town Meeting.
She noted that the meeting had been called a public hearing on the budget, but that was changed at the last minute.
Chair Bob Falciani said the change was to clarify the fact that voting on the budget was always an action item for that meeting.
He also said it was important that the board approve the budget so that the information could go to the printers in time to have town reports put together before the town meeting. The board is also having a meeting April 18 to approve the final town meeting warrant language, and he said no substantive changes could be made to the budget at that time.
Town Manager Audra Caler said the meeting on the 18th will serve as the public hearing.
Select Board member Tom Hedstrom said he too would like to hear the public's comments before the board approves the budget.
Falciani said it was a conundrum since they were at the "11th hour" for approving the budget.
He also said the budget had been received by the board members five weeks before, and they had been able to watch the budget committee meetings on the budget, so there should be no surprises.
French argued they were picking and choosing when the charter means something and when it doesn't.
"So everyone is at a disadvantage because we're not following our charter," French said.
It was noted the April 4 meeting was open to the public and Caler said that satisfied the requirement. She said the board had no choice but to vote on the budget that night, and it was not running afoul of the charter.
As the budget discussion began, Finance Director Jodi Hanson said she wanted to correct the record from a prior Budget Committee meeting in which Will Addis of that committee said the town is in a negative cash position. She said that is not the case and went into some detail explaining accounting practices and how they are different for towns and businesses.
Hanson also raised concerns about the Budget Committee's position of reducing the proposed COLA increases (cost of living adjustments) for some employees depending in some cases on the contractual obligations with employees. The COLA was set at 8.7% due to high inflation this year, and that number was based on a federal figure.
Hanson was concerned about the fairness in the Budget Committee's approach.
Caler explained that one year that federal rate had been set at 0% and that year the employees did not get a cost of living adjustment. It is based on what is happening in the country economically. A big part of the issue is also the importance of retaining and attracting good employees for Camden town jobs.
French and some Budget Committee members noted that in the private sector people are not guaranteed these annual increases. Taxes in the town are also a concern and can drive some residents out of the area.
After arguing the point while calling into the meeting, Addis announced he was resigning from the Budget Committee for ethical and moral reasons.
Mary Beth Thomas, who is running for Select Board and currently serves on the Budget Committee, said her daughter had told her she could never afford to live in Camden, though she loves it, and Thomas thought that was sad. She said the town does not always have to increase everything in the budget.
Hedstrom opposed certain things in the budget including retaining Bill Kelly as an in-house attorney and funding for a mental health liaison for the police department.
Falciani said the cost was much higher to contract out legal services.
The total town budget approved has expenditures of $11,126,305 and revenues of $4,804,451.