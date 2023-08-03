Scuba diving is awesome, full of wonder and beauty. It has opened an entirely new world for me to experience. I could sing its praises all day long.
But there are some things I find not so pleasant. Not really problems or concerns and they don’t happen all the time. More like little irritants one works to prevent from developing. You just kind of put up with them if you want to be underwater.
This is the trade-off. If you want to see kelp fronds rhythmically waving in the surge or a Moon Snail majestically chugging across sand, you have to occasionally deal with a few irritants.
One is Bone Cold. I’ve written before about exposure protection, choices between wet and dry suits, as well as millimeter thicknesses of neoprene. That’s not what I’m talking about with this irritant.
Bone Cold can develop when conditions are just right. Water and air temperatures, length of time underwater and maybe a slight breeze when you get out, can all contribute.
Sometimes you really chill down more so than other times, a feeling the cold has seeped deep into your bones. Doesn’t happen all the time.
Choices like wearing a beanie (because of the neck constrictions of hoods) or thin 1-mm gloves (for dexterity to operate my camera) open you to the possibility of Bone Cold.
It’s not a crippling cold, like when we dove Pemaquid in December emerging into a wicked north wind, and my fingers couldn’t even turn the key in the car ignition.
It’s more subtle, you just can’t seem to shake the chill. Afterward, I will sit in the sun, like a lizard on a rock, the warmth returning to my bones. A hot shower helps, too.
Another irritant is Dry Tickle. It is when you feel cotton-mouthed, a wicked parched sensation. The tank air can feel especially dry in your mouth and throat while under water.
Back in the ’80s, new equipment called WABA (Warm Air Breathing Apparatus) came out that put warmth and moisture into your tank air. Not sure why, but it never caught on.
When Dry Tickle happens, you don’t really choke. But you do get a tickly sensation in the back of your throat making you want to clear it out. Now, coughing underwater is an interesting development. You can do it, you just need to be careful. Same thing with puking, but that’s for another time!
I’ve tried swallowing against Dry Tickle, to get mouth moist again. I’ve even taken my regulator out and swished in some ocean or lake water. Of course, this maneuver has diminishing returns, especially with salty ocean water.
For me, Fin Foot is the most irritating of these irritants. Especially in cold water diving, you need neoprene footwear like boots or booties to use with your fins. They tend to be 5-mm thick or more.
Sometimes at the height of summer, I don’t wear them and go instead with a cheap pair of water shoes. If a dive job is near the surface, like a boat cleaning or a propeller to un-foul, I will go with water shoes and fins.
Divers also wear neoprene or lycra “socks” under their boots, sometimes a few pair. I know one diver who occasionally adds wool socks as well for warmth.
Doesn’t matter, because Fin Foot is not about cold, but rather wet feet. Toes immersed for any prolonged time is never a good thing. World War I soldiers fought Trench Foot, almost as much as they fought the Germans.
For divers, wet toes happen with a lot of diving, like dive vacations or a string of local dive jobs. Sometimes my gear is still wet when the next call comes.
A foot, encased in a wet neoprene boot (and socks or water shoes) for long stretches can cause the tops of the toe knuckles to chafe and go raw. This is Fin Foot, pretty painful, especially in salt water.
While not crippling, it is an irritant that makes wearing regular shoes or socks not very enjoyable, until it passes. Just let your toes heel and gear dry out before going back in.
Fin Foot, Dry Tickle and Bone Cold are just minor irks. If that’s the price of admission to scuba dive and experience the underwater world, I’m happy to pay.
Charles H. Lagerbom teaches AP U.S. History at Belfast Area High School and lives in Northport. He is the author of “Whaling in Maine” and “Maine to Cape Horn,” available through Historypress.com.