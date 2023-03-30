Arts & Culture

DB-PHL-Sunrise-1.jpg

Sound artist Dianne Ballon recording at sunrise.

CAMDEN — The Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., welcomes sound artist Dianne Ballon for her virtual presentation "The Art of Sound: Recordings from the Coast of Maine" Tuesday, April 11, at 6 p.m.

This program will take place over Zoom. Click here or visit the “What’s Happening” page at librarycamden.org to register and receive the link to attend. To experience the high fidelity of sound that will be presented, headphones or good quality speakers are highly recommended.

DB-Setting Up-1.jpg

Sound artist Dianne Ballon setting up.
DB-Yellow-Buoy-1 .jpg

A yellow buoy, one of sound artist Dianne Ballon's subjects while recording along the Maine coast.