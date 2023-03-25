ROCKLAND — Identical twins Billy and Bobby McClain, aka The Wondertwins, present their live stage show “To Hip Hop, With Love” Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. at the Strand Theatre, 345 Main St. The performance is part of the Strand’s New Century Series of shows that explore new works, artists and spaces, bringing live theatre, dance and innovative cinema works to the Midcoast.
Combining the gravity-defying moves of hip-hop with elements of vaudeville, robot, tap and mime, The Wondertwins have honed their distinctive style over four decades as pioneers of street dance. They came up in gritty 1970s Boston, two kid dancers in a dance crew that opened for some of the biggest names in hip-hop history — from Run DMC and LL Cool J to KRS One and Afrika Bambaataa. Moving on to become The Wondertwins, they have since lit up stages at The Apollo, Jacob’s Pillow, Joe’s Pub NYC, Brooklyn Dance Festival, Lincoln Center and other notable national venues.
The day prior, on Wednesday, April 12, at 6 p.m., The Wondertwins will offer a Hip Hop Masterclass hosted by Studio Red at the dance studio. The class will be primarily teaching the foundation of hip hop movements by incorporating old and new street dance styles; the goal is self expression through a spontaneous choreographed piece. The class is for high school age and older, and is limited to 40 people. Participants will receive free admission to The Wondertwins show at the Strand April 13.
New Century Series shows are funded in part by a grant from the Maine Arts Commission, an independent state agency supported by the National Endowment for the Arts.
The Wondertwins stage show takes place at the Strand Theatre; tickets are Pay-What You-Wish, with a suggested price of $25. The Hip Hop Masterclass takes place at Studio Red, 507 Rockland St., Rockport; tickets are Pay-What-You-Wish, with a suggested price of $10. Tickets are available at rocklandstrand.com, by calling 207-594-0070, or at the door.