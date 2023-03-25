Performing Arts

Wondertwins_Stage.jpeg

The Wondertwins on stage.

 Photo by Sophie Browne

ROCKLAND — Identical twins Billy and Bobby McClain, aka The Wondertwins, present their live stage show “To Hip Hop, With Love” Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. at the Strand Theatre, 345 Main St. The performance is part of the Strand’s New Century Series of shows that explore new works, artists and spaces, bringing live theatre, dance and innovative cinema works to the Midcoast.

Combining the gravity-defying moves of hip-hop with elements of vaudeville, robot, tap and mime, The Wondertwins have honed their distinctive style over four decades as pioneers of street dance. They came up in gritty 1970s Boston, two kid dancers in a dance crew that opened for some of the biggest names in hip-hop history — from Run DMC and LL Cool J to KRS One and Afrika Bambaataa. Moving on to become The Wondertwins, they have since lit up stages at The Apollo, Jacob’s Pillow, Joe’s Pub NYC, Brooklyn Dance Festival, Lincoln Center and other notable national venues.

Wondertwins_Closeup.jpg

Billy and Bobby McClain, aka The Wondertwins.