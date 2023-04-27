Performing Arts

WALDOBORO — The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St., presents renowned storyteller Simon Brooks Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m. Raised in Britain among ancient hills dotted with castles and standing stones, Brooks is a master storyteller who has been entrancing audiences for nearly 20 years. His live performances and recordings have won awards and accolades with audiences across the United States and Europe. In addition to the performance at 7 p.m., Brooks is offering a Storytelling Master Class open to all on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.

“Regardless of age or background, audiences become lost in the tales he weaves, leaving Simon's presentations fully appreciating the magic inherent in a good story powerfully told,” said Susan Hodder, The Waldo’s executive director.