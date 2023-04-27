WALDOBORO — The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St., presents renowned storyteller Simon Brooks Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m. Raised in Britain among ancient hills dotted with castles and standing stones, Brooks is a master storyteller who has been entrancing audiences for nearly 20 years. His live performances and recordings have won awards and accolades with audiences across the United States and Europe. In addition to the performance at 7 p.m., Brooks is offering a Storytelling Master Class open to all on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.
“Regardless of age or background, audiences become lost in the tales he weaves, leaving Simon's presentations fully appreciating the magic inherent in a good story powerfully told,” said Susan Hodder, The Waldo’s executive director.
For tens of thousands of years, humans have relied on stories as a means of building community, teaching important lessons, and sharing excitement, joy and laughter with each other. The Celtic storytelling tradition is one with which many Americans are familiar, especially the humorous aspects. Brooks uses his bodhrán (traditional Celtic drum) along with a range of voices and physical antics to charm and delight audiences of all ages.
“Performances like this demonstrate the power of ancient stories, myths and legends to entrance and inspire people of all ages,” said Brooks. “Through workshops and master classes like this one at The Waldo, we help to keep the art of traditional storytelling alive by encouraging others to tell their own stories within their communities.”
Tickets to the 7 p.m. performance are $20 for adults. Registration for the Storytelling Master Class from 3 to 5 p.m. is also $20, or $30 for admission to both events. Tickets are $10 for students. Area residents for whom purchasing tickets is beyond their means can request free tickets by contacting the Waldoboro Community Navigator via the CLC YMCA.