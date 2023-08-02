Performing Arts

WALDOBORO — The Waldo Theatre Education Program presents the Maine premiere of "Penelope and the Gods of Olympus" written by Teralyn Reiter. The performance will be Friday, Aug. 4, at 3 p.m. on the stage at 916 Main St. The performance is open to the public and suitable for all ages. Tickets cost $10, and all proceeds go to The Waldo’s education program scholarship fund.

For the past two weeks, 11 third- through sixth-grade students from around Lincoln County have been learning the fundamentals of performance and rehearsing a new play during The Waldo’s summer camp. They discovered how their voice and physicality can create characters, explored working with objectives and tactics, and learned the principals of stage directions. Led by local teaching artist Teralyn Reiter, the two-week camp brought in teaching artists and teen teaching assistants with varied backgrounds to broaden perspectives. Abigail White, co-owner of Ann’s Book Bistro, brought her experience in character development through physicality while Lincoln Academy student Anna Lupien brought her experience of performance, and Penelope Ward from Brookline, Mass. brought her visual art and technical skills.