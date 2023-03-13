ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre’s 2022-23 season of Metropolitan Opera simulcasts from New York City continues Saturday, March 18, at noon with “Lohengrin.” An encore will be presented Tuesday, March 28, at noon.
Richard Wagner’s soaring masterpiece makes its triumphant return to the Met stage after 17 years. In a sequel to his revelatory production of “Parsifal,” Director François Girard unveils an atmospheric staging that once again weds his striking visual style and keen dramatic insight to Wagner’s breathtaking music, with Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the podium to conduct a supreme cast led by tenor Piotr Beczała in the title role of the mysterious swan knight. Soprano Tamara Wilson is the virtuous duchess Elsa, falsely accused of murder, going head-to-head with soprano Christine Goerke as the cunning sorceress Ortrud, who seeks to lay her low. Bass-baritone Evgeny Nikitin is Ortrud’s power-hungry husband, Telramund, and bass Günther Groissböck is King Heinrich.
This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe. The Strand series is funded in part by a grant from the Maine Arts Commission, an independent state agency supported by the National Endowment for the Arts.
Estimated running time is 4 hours, 55 minutes, including two intermissions. Tickets can be purchased online at RocklandStrand.com; by calling the box office at 207-594-0070; or at the walk-up box office when the theater is open for scheduled shows, as well as one hour prior to each opera showtime. Ticket prices for the live broadcasts are $27/adults, $25/Strand members and $15/students. Tickets for encore presentations are $23/adults, $15/Strand members and $5/students. There are 100 tickets available for each show, which will be sold as reserved seats. Masks are recommended for COVID safety but not required, except in the balcony. The Strand Theatre is located at 345 Main St.