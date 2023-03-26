WALDOBORO — Registration is now open for The Waldo Theatre's 2023 Summer Theatre Camp program for students in grades three through six this September. Campers will learn valuable theater arts skills in acting, performance and backstage design under the tutelage of professional actor and director Teralyn Reiter. The culmination of this two-week theater camp experience will be a performance of the play "Penelope and the Gods of Olympus" on stage at The Waldo, 916 Main St.
Camp will be held daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, from July 24 through Aug. 4. Campers will spend the morning developing their actor’s tools before applying these skills in rehearsals in the afternoon. Campers will also enjoy workshops given by professionals in the field, enabling them to further explore theater specialties such as lighting, costumes and movement. Family and friends are invited to a performance of "Penelope and the Gods of Olympus" on the last day of camp, Friday, Aug. 4, at 3 p.m. All levels of experience are welcome.
The Waldo only offers one camp session with a maximum enrollment of 15 students to ensure that each participant receives ample instructor attention and is given a chance to actively participate. Scholarships are available. Registration is $650 for the two week program and includes two free tickets to the performance. Additional tickets will be available to friends and family for $10, with proceeds benefiting The Waldo Theatre’s scholarship fund.
"Penelope and the Gods of Olympus" is an interactive play that tells the story of young Penelope Pratt being stranded after dark in her town’s local museum of art. Frightened and alone, Penelope finds comfort in surprising friends as the museum’s statues magically come to life in the form of Artemis and Apollo. Delightfully weaving Greek myths and the importance of community, this play teaches how choices affect ourselves and those around us.