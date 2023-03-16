ROCKLAND — Wisconsin Poet Laureate Dasha Kelly Hamilton presents "Makin’ Cake," a storytelling exploration into American history that includes live conversation, digital media and two on-stage bakers, Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m. The performance is part of The Strand Theatre’s New Century Series of shows that explore new works, artists and spaces, bringing live theatre, dance and innovative cinema works to the Midcoast.
Kelly Hamilton, also Milwaukee’s Artist of the Year in 2021, presents arts-based community conversations in original new ways. She describes herself as a “writer, performer, facilitator, mother, daughter, sister, builder, dreamer, phenomenon and change agent.” In her show "Makin' Cake," Kelly Hamilton slices into American history exploring race, culture and class in a refreshing and fun way. It is storytelling in layers and filled with aha-moments and poignant vignettes, digital media, and a supporting cast of two bakers. The show serves up an experience and a conversation about equity in America. Part history lesson and part social science revelation, "Makin' Cake" is a short story about America's sweet tooth and pathway to salvation, and leaves room for dessert and dialogue with a cake reception immediately following the performance.
The day prior, Wednesday, March 29, at 7 p.m., Kelly Hamilton presents "Truth Evolution: A Community Engagement Workshop" at Rockland’s Flanagan Community Center. "Truth Evolution" is a conversation experience; with magic markers, imagination and facilitation, participants will be guided through creative discovery and dialogue around race, class and equity. Participants will complete a doodling activity, hold one-to-one and small-group conversations about their experiences and observations, and create an accidental poem. The workshop duration is 60 minutes, and it is appropriate for grade nine through adult.
New Century Series shows are funded in part by a grant from the Maine Arts Commission, an independent state agency supported by the National Endowment for the Arts.
"Makin’ Cake" takes place at The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St.; tickets are Pay-What you-Wish, with a suggested price of $25. "Truth Evolution" workshop takes place at the Flanagan Community Center, 61 Limerock St.; tickets are Pay-What-You-Wish, with a suggested price of $10. Tickets are available at rocklandstrand.com, by calling 207-594-0070, or at the door.