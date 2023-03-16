Performing Arts

Dasha Kelly Hamilton_MakinCake_PCAndrew Feller

Dasha Kelly Hamilton

 Photo by Andrew Feller

ROCKLAND — Wisconsin Poet Laureate Dasha Kelly Hamilton presents "Makin’ Cake," a storytelling exploration into American history that includes live conversation, digital media and two on-stage bakers, Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m. The performance is part of The Strand Theatre’s New Century Series of shows that explore new works, artists and spaces, bringing live theatre, dance and innovative cinema works to the Midcoast.

Kelly Hamilton, also Milwaukee’s Artist of the Year in 2021, presents arts-based community conversations in original new ways. She describes herself as a “writer, performer, facilitator, mother, daughter, sister, builder, dreamer, phenomenon and change agent.” In her show "Makin' Cake," Kelly Hamilton slices into American history exploring race, culture and class in a refreshing and fun way. It is storytelling in layers and filled with aha-moments and poignant vignettes, digital media, and a supporting cast of two bakers. The show serves up an experience and a conversation about equity in America. Part history lesson and part social science revelation, "Makin' Cake" is a short story about America's sweet tooth and pathway to salvation, and leaves room for dessert and dialogue with a cake reception immediately following the performance.

Makin Cake_PC Pat Robinson

Dasha Kelly Hamilton presenting "Makin’ Cake."