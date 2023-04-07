Performing Arts

Antonio Rocha performing "A Slave Ship Called Malaga."

 Photo by Coco McCrackin

ROCKLAND — On Sunday, April 23, in partnership with Portland Ovations, the Farnsworth Art Museum will host world-renowned storyteller Antonio Rocha and his tour-de-force performance of "A Slave Ship Called Malaga." The program, intended for audiences middle school and above, will take place in the Farnsworth’s auditorium from 3 to 4 p.m. The performance will be followed by a moderated conversation with a facilitator, Rocha and the audience.

Antonio Rocha is an award-winning, world-renowned storyteller.

The Malaga was a 183-ton brig built in Brunswick, Maine by Joseph Badger in 1832. Not long after launch, the ship found itself a part of the transatlantic slave trade, despite the 1808 law that prohibited the importation of enslaved people. Rocha is an award-winning, world-renowned storyteller. Using his entire body and voice, Rocha sings, dances, narrates and mimes his way through this poetically toned historical tale told from the perspective of the ship. The story vividly explores the reality and impact of the slave trade then and now through Rocha’s relationships to Maine and Brazil.