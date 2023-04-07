ROCKLAND — On Sunday, April 23, in partnership with Portland Ovations, the Farnsworth Art Museum will host world-renowned storyteller Antonio Rocha and his tour-de-force performance of "A Slave Ship Called Malaga." The program, intended for audiences middle school and above, will take place in the Farnsworth’s auditorium from 3 to 4 p.m. The performance will be followed by a moderated conversation with a facilitator, Rocha and the audience.
The Malaga was a 183-ton brig built in Brunswick, Maine by Joseph Badger in 1832. Not long after launch, the ship found itself a part of the transatlantic slave trade, despite the 1808 law that prohibited the importation of enslaved people. Rocha is an award-winning, world-renowned storyteller. Using his entire body and voice, Rocha sings, dances, narrates and mimes his way through this poetically toned historical tale told from the perspective of the ship. The story vividly explores the reality and impact of the slave trade then and now through Rocha’s relationships to Maine and Brazil.
Rocha was a resident artist at Indigo Arts Alliance in Portland in October 2021, where he developed the performance with grants from the Maine Arts Commission and The New England Foundation for the Arts, as well as consulting support from Smithsonian Scholar Dr. Kate MacMahon.
Rocha (pronounced Haw-shah), originally from Brazil, came to Maine in 1988 to study mime with Tony Montanaro. He also earned a summa cum laude bachelor's degree in theater from the University of Southern Maine, and attended an invitational two-week master workshop intensive with Marcel Marceau in 1995 at Ohio's Kenyon College.
Rocha has performed his unique fusion of mime and spoken word with his tenor voice and realistic sound effects from Maine to New Zealand covering 20 countries across six continents and 44 states in the U.S. He has many recordings, a picture book, and is a two-time TEDx presenter. Amongst his many awards received, he has earned the coveted Circle of Excellence Award by the National Storytelling Network for his "exceptional commitment and exemplary contributions to the art of storytelling."
The fee for this program is $10; $5 for Farnsworth members. For more information or to register, visit farnsworthmuseum.org.