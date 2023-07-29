Performing Arts

20000 Leagues Film Still

A film still from "20,000 Leagues Under The Sea."
20,000 leagues.jpg

ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., presents a celebration of stories about the sea with its “Sea Story Sea-lebration!” Friday, Aug. 11. The all-ages event starts with a Sea Story Slam at 6 p.m., followed by a screening of "20,000 Leagues Under The Sea" (1954) at 7:30 p.m.

The slam is a presentation of original stories by community members, read live from the Strand stage. The stories may be based on real events, or be fantasy-adventure tales. People of all ages are invited to contribute their stories; submit stories or send questions to yourstory@rocklandstrand.com no later than Aug. 5. More information can be found on the Strand Theatre website.

