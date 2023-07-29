ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., presents a celebration of stories about the sea with its “Sea Story Sea-lebration!” Friday, Aug. 11. The all-ages event starts with a Sea Story Slam at 6 p.m., followed by a screening of "20,000 Leagues Under The Sea" (1954) at 7:30 p.m.
The slam is a presentation of original stories by community members, read live from the Strand stage. The stories may be based on real events, or be fantasy-adventure tales. People of all ages are invited to contribute their stories; submit stories or send questions to yourstory@rocklandstrand.com no later than Aug. 5. More information can be found on the Strand Theatre website.
The sci-fi classic film "20,000 Leagues Under The Sea," based on the novel by Jules Verne, was the Disney studio’s costliest and most elaborate American-filmed effort to date when it was released in 1954. The film's special effects, including a giant squid, were impressive enough in 1954 to win an Academy Award. The story is set in 1866 as Professor Pierre M. Aronnax (Paul Lukas) and his assistant Conseil (Peter Lorre), stranded in San Francisco by reports of a giant sea monster attacking ships in the Pacific Ocean, are invited to join an expedition to search for the creature. During the search, they and harpooner Ned Land (Kirk Douglas) are thrown overboard during an attack, eventually discovering that the supposed monster is actually a submarine piloted by the brilliant but haunted Captain Nemo (James Mason).
Admission to the slam is free. Regular ticket pricing applies to the film screening: $9/adults, $8/seniors and younger than 12, and $7/Strand Theatre members. For more information, visit rocklandstrand.com or call 594-0070.